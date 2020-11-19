 Skip to main content
2021 Dr. King Celebration canceled
In compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Alabama, relative to COVID-19, the Community Awareness Organization regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2021 Dr. King Celebration.

We thank our community and surrounding areas for the overwhelming support you've given us the last 32 years and it is our wish that everyone remains safe during this pandemic. 

The sponsors are hopeful that the 2022 Celebration will be held as scheduled.

On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill creating the federal holiday honoring the life, legacy and principles of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

However, the first observance didn't occur until January 20, 1986. In 1988, The Community Awareness Organization hosted the first Enterprise Community-Wide Celebration in honor of Dr. King and has continued, without interruption, for 32 years.

For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, publicity chair, at 334-477-1962; Essie DuBose, program chair, at 334-347-2834; or Gloria Wheeler, president, at 334-347-2109.

