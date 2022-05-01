2021 Man, Woman, Youth of the Year named

At its 67th Annual Civic Night, the Pilot Club of Enterprise honored the city’s volunteers and named its 2021 Man, Woman and Youth of the Year.

Enterprise Youth of the Year Emmie Elizabeth Baker was nominated by the Sons of the American Revolution. Baker is the daughter of Sam and Christine Baker of Enterprise. Baker is a junior at Enterprise High School, where she is involved in several activities and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She intends to attend Auburn University and become a veterinarian. Baker is a member of Highpoint Church.

As part of the EHS Wildcat Battalion Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Baker has held the leadership positions of squad leader and acting platoon sergeant, and has volunteered with the JROTC in Flag Day ceremonies and the Enterprise Veterans Day Parade.

Baker is also an active lifetime member of Friends of Army Aviation, where she has volunteered more than 225 hours. In her volunteer work, she has shared the legacy of Army Aviation while giving rides in the UH-1 to more than 4,000 Wiregrass citizens. She was requested by the President of FOAA to be the escort and future image of FOAA for General and Mrs. Richard Cody for the 2021 Gala in Dothan. Baker assisted in the development of a traveling museum with her father that shares the equipment, uniforms and food that our American Army Aviation personnel use for their service.

Baker also volunteers with the United States Warrant Officer Association – Above the Best Chapter on Fort Rucker, where she participates in the “Adopt a Mile” and Wreaths Across America programs. She has also volunteered to sell merchandise during Fort Rucker’s Flight School graduations, raising $2,500 for local JROTC program college scholarships awarded by the Above the Best Silver Chapter.

In the past year, Baker volunteered more than 200 hours with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, John Wiley Brock Post 6683 in community service and has helped the group with several projects.

The other nominees for Enterprise Youth of the Year include Hanna Brown, Olivia Holland, Isabella Holtz, Sylvia Howell, DyShunta McDaniel, Ella McPeake and Emma Newsome.

Enterprise Woman of the Year Patsy Chalker was nominated by the Oscar Club. Chalker is married to David Chalker, and they have four children and nine grandchildren. Even though she is retired, Chalker’s calendar and days are filled with service, as she makes a difference putting her hands and heart to work. Chalker has volunteered with the Celebrate Recovery program since 2013 as a leader, encourager and training coach. She serves with this dedicated group at Enterprise First United Church for 52 weeks of the year in ministry. She volunteers with The Brave Beauty Project, modifying girl’s dress patterns to make them port accessible for cancer treatments. As a volunteer with Days for Girls, she pairs her love for sewing to give independence to women who do not have access to disposable menstrual cycle products. Chalker has volunteered with Wiregrass Pregnancy Emergency Services for many years and has created baby quilts and blankets to go in baskets for new moms. She is a member of St. Luke UMC, where she has volunteered her time and sewing talents to mission projects. She uses her time and talents with mission projects packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child, making quilts for church mission auctions and making dresses. Chalker has created items for Relay for Life fundraisers and local church missions. She is also an ongoing sponsor for a child overseas and two local missionaries to foreign countries.

Other nominees for Woman of the Year include Kimberly Hoobler, Annie M. Reynolds and Cheryl O’Mary.

Enterprise Man of the Year Lee Milliner was nominated by Altrusa of Enterprise. Milliner is a native of Enterprise and a member of the Enterprise High School Class of 2000. He and his wife have two daughters, Anslee and Emme, who attend Holly Hill Elementary. Milliner is a small business owner, having opened his own State Farm agency in October 2018, and his office was recently named Best Insurance Agent of Coffee County.

Milliner attends Enterprise First United Methodist Church and has served in a variety of roles throughout the church. He is a member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee and the chair of the C3 Contemporary Worship Service Hospitality Committee. As the parent of two daughters in the Children’s program at EFUMC, Milliner serves in a variety of roles supporting the Children’s Ministries, Fall Festival and church wide tailgates.

As an alumnus and parent of Enterprise City Schools, Milliner willingly aids students and teachers. As a small business owner, he has worked with many classes at Enterprise Career and Technology Center and EHS to create resumes, prepare business plans for new small businesses and serve as a judge at the ECTC Shark Tank competition. Milliner is also part of several groups which provide treats to teachers throughout the year and provide the football team dinner and fellowship the night before each game.

Milliner served as a Wiregrass United Way Loaned Executive and is an Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and a member of the Chamber Board of Directors. At the most recent Chamber banquet, he received the Bea Fuentes Volunteer of the Year award for his tireless work to support businesses in the city and facilitate new growth.

Other nominees for Man of the Year include John Logsdon and Sam R. Baker III.