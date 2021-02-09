2021 Tax Filing Tips from ALDOR

The date a return is filed and how the return is filed largely determines when the refund can be issued. For example, electronically filed returns are received and processed significantly faster than returns that are mailed to ALDOR. Also, if an error-free return is mailed in January or February, the taxpayer can expect to receive their refund sooner than if the return is filed in March or April. Generally, about 30% of income tax returns are filed between April 1 and April 30. Returns filed this close to the deadline may require as many as 90 days to process.