3rd annual Whoville Celebration this Saturday

The “Wholidays” are here! Join us in beautiful Downtown Enterprise this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day full of holiday fun for the entire family.
Main. Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said the Whoville Celebration will feature a variety of free children's activities such as Grinch rock painting, Grinch balloons, ornament decorating and Grinch bracelets. There will also be a few children’s activities that will require tickets: Who Hair (five tickets), Train Rides (one ticket), Photos with the Grinch (1 ticket) and Horse and Carriage Rides (five tickets). Tickets will be available for purchase at the Whospitality Center located near the Boll Weevil Monument.
Throw on your Wholiday best and strut your stuff in the Who Look-a-like Contest. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the contest will follow at 11 a.m. Also, don’t forget to dress your pets and enter them in Max’s Pet Parade. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. with the parade to follow at 2 p.m.
This year, Main Street Enterprise would like to remind everyone to shop local and support small businesses, especially while holiday shopping. This year's Whoville Celebration will feature 70-plus vendors ranging from food, arts and crafts, retail and more, and all Downtown merchants will be open and ready to help you shop ‘till you drop!
Main Street Enterprise thanks all of the generous sponsors for helping put on this event. The 2020 Whoville Celebration sponsors are: Lewis Smith Supply, Visit Enterprise, Chick-fil-A Enterprise, Becky Hancock Realty, Envoy Mortgage, Enfinger Pest Control, Hoobler Music, Space Walk, Crazy Cool Threads, Encompass Health, Whittaker Warren Insurance, ALFAB, Hair N Motion, Hancock Accounting, Amber Roads Travel, Salon Envy, Medical Center Enterprise, Southeast Health and Badcock Home & Furniture.
The general public is asked to practice good health and safety measures and encourage everyone to follow the mandates from the Governor's office.
For more information, please contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.
