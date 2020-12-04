3rd annual Whoville Celebration this Saturday

The “Wholidays” are here! Join us in beautiful Downtown Enterprise this Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day full of holiday fun for the entire family.

Main. Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said the Whoville Celebration will feature a variety of free children's activities such as Grinch rock painting, Grinch balloons, ornament decorating and Grinch bracelets. There will also be a few children’s activities that will require tickets: Who Hair (five tickets), Train Rides (one ticket), Photos with the Grinch (1 ticket) and Horse and Carriage Rides (five tickets). Tickets will be available for purchase at the Whospitality Center located near the Boll Weevil Monument.

Throw on your Wholiday best and strut your stuff in the Who Look-a-like Contest. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the contest will follow at 11 a.m. Also, don’t forget to dress your pets and enter them in Max’s Pet Parade. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. with the parade to follow at 2 p.m.