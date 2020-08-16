You are the owner of this article.
4 arrested after investigation in Chestnut Grove community
4 arrested after investigation in Chestnut Grove community

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, criminal investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a property in the Chestnut Grove community of Coffee County.

Investigators recovered multiple stolen items from several previous reports of theft and burglary. These items included items reported stolen in Brundidge and Abbeville.

Through contact with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Hammond, Louisiana, investigators were able to locate several other items of stolen property from Coffee and Pike counties.

The investigation began with patrol officers with the Elba Police Department locating a stolen vehicle. Investigators with the Elba PD continued the investigation and began locating stolen property and arresting suspects in the case. This created a joint investigation between multiple jurisdictions.

Arrested in this case were Michael Scott Odom, 46, of Jack, Theresa Darlene Spears, 48, of Jack, Meagan Nicole Hixson, 25, of Navarre, Fla., and Bradley Wayne Moore, 40, of Delano, Ca.

All four suspects are facing multiple counts of receiving stolen property.

Involved in the investigation were the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Elba Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Brundidge Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

