4 Wildcats sign to continue football career

On West Florida: The surrounding area is nice and coach Shinnick is a really good coach, a winning coach. Coach Robinson, the receivers coach, took me in on my visit and I decided, ‘This is a place I could see myself working out at, going to class’– it is just a great atmosphere.

On playing against teammate Webster in college: It will be cool. I was talking about that the other day with Jay Web and he was like, ‘That would be pretty cool. We will have to take a picture after the game.’ I was like, ‘For sure.’ It will be really nice to play against one of my former teammates.

On playing in Dallas: Playing in the Cowboys’ stadium was amazing. The stadium is huge and it was echoing and it was loud. It is really cool.

Darlington on Smith: He was the one guy that I was really worried about falling through at a level way below he could play at (because of COVID-19 domino affect with scholarships). I don’t think people realize how talented he is, and specifically how fast he is – he is a blazing 4.4 guy laser time, 23 ½ miles per hour. When he gets down there to West Florida, he will stand out and show people, ‘That guy is a sleeper.’ He wasn’t a sleeper to us. We knew what he had.

Jaylon Webster, West Alabama