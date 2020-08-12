5 soldiers, 1 civilian retire at quarterly ceremony

With more than a combined 150 years of service to the nation, five Soldiers and one civilian retired at the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony July 31 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.
Col. Joshua P. Higgins, Capability Development and Integration Directorate director, hosted the event and was assisted by Sgt. Maj Derek J. Quackenbush, CDID sergeant major.
Short write-ups on each retiree follow.
LT. COL. ANNA M. HABERZETTL
Haberzettl, Air Traffic Services Command executive officer, was commissioned in 1993 after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. She served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. She stated the highlights of her career were the military and civilians she had the honor of serving alongside. She has two daughters. She plans to reside near running trails.
CW3 JON K. HUNT
Hunt, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Directorate of Evaluation and Standardization Attack Branch, entered military service in 1998 as a combat engineer. In 2008, he was selected to attend army warrant officer flight training. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, Freedom Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. He said the highlight of his career was being selected to serve as an attack branch standardization pilot at DES. He and his wife, Jeanette, have four children. They plan to reside in Enterprise.
CW3 JOHNATHAN M. BLAISE
Blaise, F Company, 1st Battalion, 212th Aviation Regiment deputy standardization officer, entered military service in 2000 as a UH-60 helicopter repairer. He has served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. He said the highlight of his career was serving with all of the outstanding officers, NCOs, and Soldiers he had the privileges of serving with. He and his wife, Katie, have four children. They plan to reside in Coffee Springs. 1ST SGT. ERIC D. KAHLE Kahle, 3-501st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bliss, Texas, entered military service in 2000 as a combat engineer and later re-enlisted as an attack helicopter repairer. He has served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support and Freedom’s Sentinel. He said the highlight of his career was marrying his beautiful wife, Rachel, and having three wonderful children. They plan to reside in Enterprise.
SGT. 1ST CLASS JULIUS E. LEWIS III
Lewis, ATSCOM Quality Assurance Division air traffic control maintenance inspector, entered military service in 2000 as an air traffic control systems repairer. He has served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn and Atlantic Resolve. Lewis said the highlight of his career was Retirees cont. marrying his beautiful wife, Julia, and having three wonderful children. They plan to reside in Indianapolis.
JOHN R. LOPEZ
Lopez, Aviation Center Logistics Command quality assurance representative, served on active duty from 1978 to 2000, and as a Department of the Army civilian at Fort Rucker for 19 years. He said the highlight of his career was getting qualified on seven aircraft in the Army inventory, receiving a bachelor’s degree in professional aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and working with many wonderful people throughout the years. He and wife, Georgette, have four children and four grandchildren. They plan to reside in Enterprise.
