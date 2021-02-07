50 years in aviation rewarded

When Samuel Scott Tomlinson III soloed in 1970, little did he know that 50 years later he would be recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA recently presented Tomlinson with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Ward. This award is one of just 6,000 presented since its creation in 19662. The certificate reads “In recognition of your 50 years of exemplary Aviation flight experience, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment to Aviation Safety.”

Tomlinson credited his grandfather and father for his interest in aviation. Their encouragement had him flying at a young age and receiving his private pilot’s license in 1970. He joined the United States Army and graduated Army Flight School by 1973, where he served 22 years before retiring in 1979 as a chaplain at the rank of Major.

Along with different assignments in the Army, he most notably served in “Desert Storm.” After retiring, he continued to fly and ultimately started teaching as a contractor instructor pilot with the U.S. Army Flight School.

Tomlinson, who has over 11,000 hours in multiple air frames, achieved the rankings of ATP, CFI and CFII in single and multi-engine, rotary and fix wing aircraft. Utilizing his vast experience and patience, he taught his wife of 40 years, Helen, to fly. She holds an instrument private pilot’s license in fix wings.