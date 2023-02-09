FORT RUCKER — Two soldiers with a combined 54 years of service retired at the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony Feb. 3 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.

Col. Jason T. Cook, Air Traffic Services Command and 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group commander, officiated and spoke at the ceremony with assistance from Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb T. Baugh, ATSCOM and 164th TAOG CSM.

Retiring to the city of Enterprise are Lt. Col Donald E. Fontaine and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Derrick J. Lawson.

Fontaine, Army Safety Center director of operations, entered military service in 1986 as an airman Sailor. After eight years and multiple overseas deployments, he separated from the Navy to attend Texas A&M University. He joined the Army Reserve and commissioned as an Aviation officer in 2001. He served multiple combat tours in support of the first Gulf War, and operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

He said the highlight of his career was leading Aviation troops in combat and flying missions in support of combat operations.

He and his spouse, Ramona, have two children. They plan to reside in Enterprise.

Lawson, U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College senior training, advising and counselling officer, entered military service in 1999 as a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Freedom Sentinel, and Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.

He said the highlights of his career were being a TAC officer at the Warrant Officer Candidate School and marrying his beautiful wife, Alielobret, and having three wonderful children.

They plan to reside in Enterprise.