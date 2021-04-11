8 Wildcats sign to continue athletic careers

“It is my pleasure to speak on behalf of these student athletes today because they have inspired their peers, their community and have become role models for the future of the Enterprise volleyball program.”

Soccer

Matthew Sheehan will continue playing soccer at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo. Sheehan has been a member of the varsity boys’ soccer program for four years and started on the JV team as an eighth grader. During that time, he played on the 2019 7A State Runner-Up team, was part of four area championship teams, a final four team, was nominated for the North/South All-Star game and was the 2021 team captain. Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Sheehan had an overall record of 22-9-5 with 79 defensive clearances and two assists. Though the 2021 season is still ongoing, Sheehan is averaging eight defensive clearances per game, two goals and one assist.

Head coach Scott Rackley said, “The stats do not tell the story when it comes to Matt. Matt is the ultimate team player. He is the most dependable guy on the team—he is going to be there early, he is going to leave late, he is going to work his tail off and he is going to get better. He’s going to ask questions, he’s going to ask so many questions it’ll drive you nuts, but he’s going to figure it out, and he’s going to execute on the field.