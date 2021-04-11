8 Wildcats sign to continue athletic careers

Five volleyball players, two soccer players and the personality behind Enterprise High School’s mascot, Mr. Wildcat, all signed Wednesday afternoon to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.
VolleyballMya Carter is headed to the University of West Alabama in Livingston after 128 games as a varsity player on the EHS squad. She earned 55 aces, 312 kills, 189 blocks and 101 digs during her time on the varsity team and was a member of the program for four years. Carter was named Top Blocker for the 2018 season, team captain in the 2020 season and was also selected to participate in the AHSAA 2020 All-Star volleyball game.
Head coach Jen Graham said, “Mya is an outstanding athlete and is a dominant presence on the court. She has proven to be a serious threat to an opponent’s offense, and she has the tools to be successful at the next level. Mya has great court sense, strength and a competitive edge, and she is always working to improve her game. Mya has been an integral part of our very competitive varsity team for the last four years. She has always aspired to play at the next level and has never stopped her focus on her personal goals. We are excited to watch her in her new journey, and we wish her the best of luck.”
Kamira Cooper signed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia. Cooper completed 62 games as a varsity player and has been a member of the program for four years. In her varsity games, she notched five aces, 279 kills, 32 blocks and 79 digs.
Graham said, “Kamira is a tremendous all-around athlete. She is extremely coachable and willing to put in the work to be the best for herself and her teammates. Her agility, quickness and vertical (jump) make her a very versatile player. She can play numerous positions on the court, and probably one of the most appealing qualities of Kamira is her natural ability to lead and take charge of situations. She is a player that her teammates trust and will follow. I look forward to being able to watch Kamira at the next level. Good luck, and we are so proud of you.”
Maggie Haynes also committed to LBW. She recorded 31 aces, 151 service receptions and 110 digs in over 30 games on the varsity team and was a four-year player. Haynes was the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year and also earned the Academic Excellence Award for three seasons.
Graham said, “Maggie Haynes will outwork, out lift and out hustle any competition in her way. She worked hard this season to gain a starting position on the varsity team. Maggie leads by example on and off the court—she is dependable, she is loyal, and she will continue to challenge herself and her teammates. Maggie has been a pleasure to coach this year, and we are looking forwarding to watching her grow academically and athletically. Good luck Maggie, we are proud of you.”
Mikyla Kay signed her letter of intent to Tacoma Community College in Washington. She has been a member of the program for four years, was the 2017 team captain and received the Academic Award all four seasons. Over her 13 varsity games, she earned three aces, eight kills, four blocks and seven digs.
Graham said, “Mikyla is an outstanding young lady that, through her hard work academically and athletically, has earned an opportunity to play at the next level and continue her dream. Mikyla has been instrumental for the Wildcats as a utility player, being able to play numerous positions when needed. Her agility and speed make her a fierce opponent, and her leadership on and off the court is a factor in her success. We are excited for Mikyla and her future, and we know she’ll do great things in Tacoma.”
Jaden Williams will join her teammates at LBW. She played all four seasons and ended with 25 aces, 162 kills, 63 blocks and 102 digs in over 90 games on the varsity squad. Williams was named as a team captain in the 2020 season, was a member of the National Honor Society her junior and senior year and was a part of the All In Credit Union Youth Council also during her junior and senior year.
Graham said, “Jaden is a versatile player that is constantly seeking improvement and is very eager to work on her individual skills. This season, I needed her to step into a new position, and without hesitation, she accepted the job. Jaden’s ability to transition to different positions makes her a threat on the court. She takes tremendous pride in her academics and her many extra-curricular activities. She has the ability to juggle numerous commitments while giving a hundred percent to each. I’m excited for Jaden to take this opportunity to further her education and continue to play volleyball. We are excited to come watch you play next year.
“It is my pleasure to speak on behalf of these student athletes today because they have inspired their peers, their community and have become role models for the future of the Enterprise volleyball program.”
Soccer
Matthew Sheehan will continue playing soccer at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo. Sheehan has been a member of the varsity boys’ soccer program for four years and started on the JV team as an eighth grader. During that time, he played on the 2019 7A State Runner-Up team, was part of four area championship teams, a final four team, was nominated for the North/South All-Star game and was the 2021 team captain. Over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Sheehan had an overall record of 22-9-5 with 79 defensive clearances and two assists. Though the 2021 season is still ongoing, Sheehan is averaging eight defensive clearances per game, two goals and one assist.
Head coach Scott Rackley said, “The stats do not tell the story when it comes to Matt. Matt is the ultimate team player. He is the most dependable guy on the team—he is going to be there early, he is going to leave late, he is going to work his tail off and he is going to get better. He’s going to ask questions, he’s going to ask so many questions it’ll drive you nuts, but he’s going to figure it out, and he’s going to execute on the field.
“I was trying to think of a funny story about Matt, and all of a sudden I realized there are no funny stories about Matt because he’s all business. He’s serious about soccer, he’s serious about school, he’s serious about success and he’s serious about his grades, and, because of that, he’s prepared for the future. He’s a great soccer player. He understands the game, and he’s developed his skill and technique to get to that level. He’s a great student who is serious about his grades. He’s a great person, and he’s a great teammate. He leads by example and he’s passionate about winning. If there’s ever a case of somebody being called a ‘student-athlete,’ it’s Matt. His time here has prepared him well for the future, and he will be a success wherever he goes.”
Sydney Garth will continue her soccer career at Auburn University at Montgomery. She has played on the varsity girls’ soccer team for five years and was named as the 2016 Offensive MVP on junior varsity, the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Offensive MVP on varsity, the 2017 Southeast Sun Player of the Year, the 2019 Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year and March 2019 Max Prep Player of the Week. She was also selected to the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Dothan Eagle Super 12 and played in the 2020 North/South All-Star game in Montgomery. Over 76 games, she’s recorded 94 goals, 32 assists and 31 steals.
Head coach Jill Harrelson said, “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Sydney the last six years. Sydney has speed to burn; I wish I had half her speed. When she has the ball at her feet, she’s always a threat to score. When she kicks it into high gear, she often blows by the defenders and is one of the ones that the keepers fear when she’s headed their way. When she gets loose and she’s one-on-one with the keeper, 9 times out of 10, that ball is going to find the back of the net.
“One of the things I’ll remember most about her is that Sydney has a very distinctive laugh, and that laugh is very contagious and keeps us all on our toes at practice. If Sydney is laughing at practice or at a game, we know that it’s going to be a good day. Sydney has played a key role in our varsity team’s success over the past five years. Her parents have done a great job. She is going to be joining a previous teammate, Jillian Martin, and with those two they’re definitely going to have a better team with Sydney and Jillian on the roster.”
Cheer
Tyler Peters committed to the University of Mobile to continue performing. Peters has been Mr. Wildcat for the past three seasons and was named as the 2018 UCA Camp Champion runner-up, the 2018 UCA Most Spirited and the 2021 WTVY Mascot of the Week. He’s also appeared at various events, including the Special Olympics, the Buddy Walk, vacation bible schools, Dixie Youth Baseball opening ceremonies and numerous visits to Enterprise City Schools and downtown events.
Head coach Carly Pollard said, “Tyler is very special to myself and this program. He has been the mascot since I started coaching here at Enterprise, and it will definitely not be the same without you. Over the past three years, he has received countless awards and attended countless events and appearances. Even when I only gave him a 24-hour notice, he was there. We are extremely proud of you, Tyler, and will miss your dancing and contagious energy. Although we are sad to see you go, we are so proud of you for continuing your mascot career at the University of Mobile. Good luck, and go Rams!”