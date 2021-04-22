8U basketball team, EPD officer recognized by city council

Moore and Hill also presented Mayor William Cooper—who attended the tournament to watch his grandson—with a basketball signed by all of the coaches and team members.

Mayor Cooper also had a special award to present—Enterprise Police Officer Brandon DeArmond was given the Extra Mile Award for buying a local home health nurse’s gas after he recognized her for taking a report for someone she was caring for, Cooper said.

“Brandon, you have no idea what a blessing you were to help this lady this day and time. You see, she was down to just $8 and would not get paid for another three days,” he said. “I can’t express to you enough how your kindness changed not only someone’s day, but also restored their faith in humanity.

“The city council and I commend you on your outstanding abilities and remarkable attention that you gave to our citizen and for your willingness to go out of your way to help them. We are proud to have such outstanding individuals representing the Enterprise Police Department.”

