8U basketball team, EPD officer recognized by city council

After bringing home the first-ever ARPA volleyball state championship last year, the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department now boasts the first-ever ARPA basketball state championship thanks to the 8U boys’ team.
The tournament was held in Albertville at Sand Mountain Park over March 12-14, and Enterprise sent five teams to the competition: four boys’ teams, 14U, 12U, 10U and 8U, and the 9-12 girls’ team. The girls, 14U and 12U teams made it to the Final Four, and the 10U team made it to the Elite 8.
Head coach Zach Hill thanked the community, especially the parents, for their support over the season.
“A lot of them doubted us on the way, but we’ve stood the course. I’m proud of these young men,” he said. “I’d like to thank the parents; I couldn’t have done it without you. I needed your full support. You stood in there, you closed the gap, you gave me your child and I appreciate that.”
Blake Moore, athletic director, took a moment to recognize Hill and his wife, Tambra, for their time and contributions to Enterprise Parks and Rec, and, more importantly, Enterprise’s youth.
“Mrs. Tamara has been a pure joy to work with and so has Coach Zach,” he said. “He coaches multiple sports, he volunteers his time and he does it for the kids, and that’s what we’re all about.”
Moore and Hill also presented Mayor William Cooper—who attended the tournament to watch his grandson—with a basketball signed by all of the coaches and team members.
Mayor Cooper also had a special award to present—Enterprise Police Officer Brandon DeArmond was given the Extra Mile Award for buying a local home health nurse’s gas after he recognized her for taking a report for someone she was caring for, Cooper said.
“Brandon, you have no idea what a blessing you were to help this lady this day and time. You see, she was down to just $8 and would not get paid for another three days,” he said. “I can’t express to you enough how your kindness changed not only someone’s day, but also restored their faith in humanity.
“The city council and I commend you on your outstanding abilities and remarkable attention that you gave to our citizen and for your willingness to go out of your way to help them. We are proud to have such outstanding individuals representing the Enterprise Police Department.”
In other business:
The council adopted Resolutions 04-20-21 and 04-20-21-A providing for the adoption of the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Programs annual reports for NPDES Permit #AL0020036 and #AL0020061 for the College Street and Northeast Wastewater Treatment facilities. The reports set forth the actions and schedules necessary to maintain effluent requirements contained in the permits and prevent the bypass and overflow of raw sewage within the collection systems or treatment plants.
The council also approved a request to amend the FY21 Engineering budget to hire one full-time custodian at an annual salary of $19,767.48. The total cost this fiscal year, assuming the position is hired by June 1 with fringe benefits, will be approximately $9,937.23. Further request was made that the engineering department’s contract services be amended to deduct $8,220 for the termination of the Cleanway contract with notice being given on June 1 and the contract ending July 31.
Gwen Gilley was appointed to the Enterprise Municipal Airport Authority, seat 1, for a term of six years beginning of July 1 and ending June 30, 2027.
Rozalyn Miller was appointed to the South Central Alabama Mental Health Board, seat 1, for a team of six years beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2027.