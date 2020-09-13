9/11 experiences remembered 19 years later

Enterprise’s Patriot Day ceremony held at noon Friday yielded a mix of emotions, ranging from sadness to reverence and, finally, hope.

Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring recalled having finished a terrorism training exercise in Tuscaloosa at the Alabama Fire College just weeks before the attack occurred.

“I’ll never forget the instructor’s last words to us on that Friday afternoon when we got through teaching the class and were walking out the door,” he said. “'If you don’t remember anything else that I’ve said through this whole week of teaching, remember it’s not a matter of if it happens, it’s a matter of when it happens.’”

He said his first thought after he’d learned about the plane crashes from his secretary, Kelly, was to wonder if Fort Rucker was next and to get his men grouped together. A few weeks later, he and his wife traveled to New York City to donate money that had been collected by organizations in town. They had the opportunity to visit Ground Zero.

“They were still recovering bodies,” he said. “As we turned the block to start down to where Ground Zero was, before we got there, there was a lot of loud talking and noise like you would think, but as we turned the block and got inside it, it was almost like walking into a cemetery. It was a very humbling experience.”

Pastor Leon Adams, the keynote speaker, served as a crisis counselor and law enforcement chaplain for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve done in a long time,” he said. “How do you make real what folks in front of you have never experienced? How do you give them something to take home and think about that reminds them of the horrendous day we call 9/11?”