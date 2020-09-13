9/11 experiences remembered 19 years later

Enterprise’s Patriot Day ceremony held at noon Friday yielded a mix of emotions, ranging from sadness to reverence and, finally, hope.
Enterprise Fire Chief Byron Herring recalled having finished a terrorism training exercise in Tuscaloosa at the Alabama Fire College just weeks before the attack occurred.
“I’ll never forget the instructor’s last words to us on that Friday afternoon when we got through teaching the class and were walking out the door,” he said. “'If you don’t remember anything else that I’ve said through this whole week of teaching, remember it’s not a matter of if it happens, it’s a matter of when it happens.’”
He said his first thought after he’d learned about the plane crashes from his secretary, Kelly, was to wonder if Fort Rucker was next and to get his men grouped together. A few weeks later, he and his wife traveled to New York City to donate money that had been collected by organizations in town. They had the opportunity to visit Ground Zero.
“They were still recovering bodies,” he said. “As we turned the block to start down to where Ground Zero was, before we got there, there was a lot of loud talking and noise like you would think, but as we turned the block and got inside it, it was almost like walking into a cemetery. It was a very humbling experience.”
Pastor Leon Adams, the keynote speaker, served as a crisis counselor and law enforcement chaplain for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve done in a long time,” he said. “How do you make real what folks in front of you have never experienced? How do you give them something to take home and think about that reminds them of the horrendous day we call 9/11?”
Adams said he wishes he could share the faces and words of the people he met. After arriving at the Port Authority, he was sent to a crash house to wait for his assignment and noticed a board with 37 photos on it.
“This guy comes up and says, ‘You know any of those?’ and I said no sir, I don’t. I’m just a chaplain from out of town that’s come to let God do what He will with me while I’m here,” he said. “He said, ‘I knew 36 of them.’ Big tears started rolling down his face as he told me 36 stories about 36 folks.”
From there, he was taken to Kennedy Airport. At the new crash house, he met a woman in uniform who said if her partner didn’t get help, she wouldn’t make it through the night. They turned a broom closet into a counseling office, and Adams said to his knowledge she’s still alive today.
“She was reminded, in the midst of all this horror, that God still loved her,” he said.
Adams told a few funny stories about being driven around because they didn’t think southerners could drive in New York traffic, about being shown all the new equipment at the fire houses, as they call them up north, being helped into the fire truck “like you would a lady,” and shooting a water cannon. Before long, his memories turned somber again.
He spoke about touring Kennedy Airport and taking photos with the planes as his escort talked with him about all the responders he’d worked with, how their spouses said if they didn’t come home that night, they wouldn’t be there when they did come back. He heard stories of people who died, how they died, people who were coworkers and best friends.
He met a nanny and a baby in Battery Park, just around the corner from the towers, who described her experience that day.
“The home where she worked was right across from the towers. She was looking at the first tower burn when the second tower was hit,” he said. “She panicked. She grabbed her charge, ran out the door, down the stairs and down the street away from the Twin Towers. She got about three blocks up the street and said she realized she didn’t have shoes on, she didn’t have clothes for the baby, she didn’t have a bottle for the baby.
“She said, ‘And then I saw folks all around me running the same direction I was running. All their faces looked like mine must have looked. And then I looked in the street and I saw true courage. The street was full of first responders. Their faces looked like our faces; they were scared, too. But we ran from it, and they ran to it.’”
Adams said the last time he went to Kennedy, the same lieutenant he’d worked with before who’d acted so coldly the first time they met now shook his hand and hugged him. He later found out that his hand was on the door handle of the south tower when it started falling — he’d barely escaped with his life, and he had lost many friends.
“I couldn’t tell them that things would ever be the same again, but I could tell them about a God who loved them, who cared about them, who knew where they were on 9/11 and knew who they were the day I talked with them,” he said. “We came home, but God stayed.”
The ceremony was closed out by a cannon salute courtesy of Clanton’s Battery, Co. B.
Special guests included Enterprise City Council President Perry Vickers, Rep. Barry Moore, Chaplain John Logsdon, Rep. Rhett Marques, Senator Jimmy Holley, Enterprise Police Lieutenant Billy Haglund and SAR President David Jones.
The event was co-sponsored by Coffee County Veterans and the Wiregrass Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and organized by Travis Parker, president of the local SAR chapter. This is the Inaugural Event of the SAR's “America 250” Program, a six-year series of various types of events leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The City of Enterprise also recognized Patriot Day. Mayor Bill Cooper signed a proclamation this week designating Sept. 11, 2020 as Patriot Day. City Councilman Goolsby presented the proclamation to Chief Herring and firefighter Scott Stewart Friday morning on behalf a city grateful for the service and sacrifice of its first responders in the police and fire departments, local rescue squads, hospital personnel and of course, military men and women at Fort Rucker and throughout the country.
The proclamation asks for continuing prayers for the families of the victims and for thanks and prayers for the first responders and military personnel who proved their dedication and selflessness on 9/11 and who continue to serve across the nation.
As part of Patriot Day, the Enterprise Big Blue Band was scheduled to perform its halftime show at Wildcat Stadium with the football team playing Davidson in Mobile. The show was cut short by a storm that rolled through the area.
