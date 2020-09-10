9/11 remembrance ceremonies scheduled

There will be several chances to participate in 9/11 remembrance ceremonies on Friday, both in the afternoon at Johnny Henderson Park and at night at the Enterprise Wildcat Stadium.

On Friday at Johnny Henderson, there will be a display of 2,977 flags honoring those killed on 9/11, to include the 400 fire and police personnel. A short ceremony will follow at noon featuring Pastor Leon Adams as the guest speaker.

Adams worked in disaster recovery in New York City. Other honored guests featured will be John Logsdon, Rodrick Caldwell, Mayor Bill Cooper — or another City of Enterprise representative — Representative Rhett Marques, Senator Jimmy Holley, Representative Barry Moore, Chief Byron Herring, Chief Michael Moore and Alabama SAR President David Jones. Veteran Eddie Phillips will preside over the ceremony.

For more information, contact Travis Parker at 334-494-7846.

For the nighttime event, Enterprise High School’s Big Blue Band will perform its Red, White and Big Blue halftime show beginning at 7 p.m. There is no charge to get in, but wearing a mask and social distancing are required.

“The Enterprise Big Blue Band students have worked diligently under the leadership of Sean Weiler and are excited to present their new show,” Principal Stan Sauls said. “If not attending the football game in Mobile, please come out and support the Big Blue Band at Wildcat Stadium!”

