A day on the lake in Bainbridge, Ga.: Lake Seminole fishing report

I had an exciting day with Linda Myers and 9-year-old Beclan Charles from Mariana,Florida. It was Beclan’s first time to catch hybrids and stripers, and his grandmother and I had a blast watching him fight those fish to the boat!

With the recent cold fronts, the water temperature has dropped down to the upper 50’s and the bass tend to bunch into tight schools. The crank bait bite can be excellent in December. I prefer a Strike King KVD series 5xd because of its great action and the fact that it will dive from 10 to 12 feet, which helps me search the key depth for Lake Seminole winter schooling bass.

The striper and hybrid fishing has been on fire and our customers have been averaging over 30 fish per half day trip. As we Move into December with the the colder water temperatures, the bite typically extends so we anticipate the excitement to continue.

When fishing for hybrid and stripers, the correct rod paired with a 6:2-1 reel is critical. For the reel I prefer the Lews LFS series as it has an awesome drag and can hold up to the demands of these hard fighting fish. For the rod, I prefer a Temple Fork Outfitter's Rod in the Professional Series. TFO's 7'6" heavy action rod with its fast tip and moderate action, paired with an Alabama rig, is my go-to for battling these tough fighting pelagics.