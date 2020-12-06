A different kind of cold feet

Decades before it thankfully marked the end of Medicare Enrollment season, December 7 was arguably the most remembered historic date on the House of Adams’ Gregorian calendar.
Dec. 7, 1941, specifically, changed the world beyond other memorable deeds the year Joe DiMaggio enjoyed a 56-game hitting streak and Ted Williams hit .406.
The Yankees beat Brooklyn’s Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series; then-Alabama Polytechnic Institute’s Tigers went 4-5-1; Alabama was 9-2-0; and then-Coffee County High School’s Wildcats were 6-2-0, with losses to Andalusia and Dothan.
Those 1941 memories evaporated, abruptly, Sunday, December 7, as Americans everywhere learned Japanese aircraft had attacked Pearl Harbor, sinking/disabling some 14U.S. Navy ships, killing more than 2,400 U.S. service members and wounding at least 1,000 more just after sunrise.
Memories of December 7 remain indelible today to approximately 300,000 surviving U.S. WWII veterans, plus other Americans alive on December 8, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the joint U.S. Senate/Congress and Americans nationwide on radio and via newsreel cameras recording the historic “Declaration of War” speech for movie theater audiences to soon experience.
Moments before speaking, Roosevelt scratched through several typed words and penciled in corrections to his speech that originally began:
“On December 7, 1941 - a day that will live in world history …”
Roosevelt replaced “world history” with “infamy,” the key word that along with “the Empire of Japan” placed his declaration among the world’s most memorable/stirring speeches, right there with Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.”
In these trying times of global COVID-19 fears and political turmoil, periodically watching Roosevelt deliver this speech and reading Lincoln’s 273-word address online remain enlightening for baby boomers whose parents and grandparents weathered the dastardly Japanese attack and WWII.
“Remember Pearl Harbor!”
Long before that day, one winter 1932 morning, 12-year-old Dick Adams, feet almost frozen, slogging through waist-deep snow toting firewood he’d gathered, decided that somehow, someway, someday, he’d escape the frigid, impoverished Great Depression life trapping him in Decatur, Michigan.
On the day of Roosevelt’s declaration speech, Daddy was already wending his way to a Kalamazoo military facility to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
In Ken Burns’ documentary, “Baseball,” Detroit Tigers’ first baseman/outfielder Hank “The Hebrew Hammer” Greenberg, who’d immediately re-enlisted in the Air Corps immediately after Pearl Harbor, is shown between Detroit induction center barracks chatting with fellow inductees.
Your scribe keeps watching similar documentaries/historic newsreels hopeful of seeing the aforementioned-Adams enlistee leaning against the unseen barrack, where, by then, he was temporarily bunking, awaiting orders for his first assignment.
Were he alive, Daddy would likely remember other historic events of December 7:
1865: 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was ratified
1876: Electoral College prepared conflicting presidential election results for Congress
1923: Calvin Coolidge became first U.S. President to address a radio audience
1941: First Japanese midget submarine sunk by USS Ward
Sunday in Huntsville, the DAR Maple Hill Chapter hosted a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Seaman 1st Class Luther James “Luke” Isom, Huntsville’s first WWII casualty, one of 1,170+ sailors, including 32 Alabamans, killed aboard the U.S.S. Arizona during the heinous attack.
“Remember Pearl Harbor!”
Though Daddy never went overseas, didn’t fight the frost-bitten Battle of the Bulge, never lived in Michigan again until his 1988 death, his feet were always cold this time of year …
