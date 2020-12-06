A different kind of cold feet

Decades before it thankfully marked the end of Medicare Enrollment season, December 7 was arguably the most remembered historic date on the House of Adams’ Gregorian calendar.

Dec. 7, 1941, specifically, changed the world beyond other memorable deeds the year Joe DiMaggio enjoyed a 56-game hitting streak and Ted Williams hit .406.

The Yankees beat Brooklyn’s Dodgers 4-1 in the World Series; then-Alabama Polytechnic Institute’s Tigers went 4-5-1; Alabama was 9-2-0; and then-Coffee County High School’s Wildcats were 6-2-0, with losses to Andalusia and Dothan.

Those 1941 memories evaporated, abruptly, Sunday, December 7, as Americans everywhere learned Japanese aircraft had attacked Pearl Harbor, sinking/disabling some 14U.S. Navy ships, killing more than 2,400 U.S. service members and wounding at least 1,000 more just after sunrise.

Memories of December 7 remain indelible today to approximately 300,000 surviving U.S. WWII veterans, plus other Americans alive on December 8, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the joint U.S. Senate/Congress and Americans nationwide on radio and via newsreel cameras recording the historic “Declaration of War” speech for movie theater audiences to soon experience.