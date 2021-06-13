A few bits from the strange and macabre

Truth is stranger than fiction, alright.
Like in a Maine hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where patients always died in the same bed, on Sunday morning, at about 11 a.m., regardless of their medical condition. This puzzled the doctors, and some even thought it had something to do with the supernatural. No one could solve the mystery as to why the deaths always occurred around 11, and always on Sunday, so a team of experts was assembled to investigate.
The next Sunday morning, a few minutes before 11, all of the doctors and nurses nervously waited outside the ward to see for themselves what the phenomenon was all about. Some were even holding wooden crosses and prayer books, to ward off any evil spirits. Then, just when the clock struck 11, a janitor entered the ward and unplugged the life support system so he could use the vacuum cleaner. Part of his regular Sunday morning routine.
The average cost of rehabilitating one seal after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska was around $80,000.00. At a special ceremony, two of the saved animals were being released back into the wild amid cheers and applause from onlookers. A minute later, in full view, a killer whale ate them both.
A woman in Texas came home from the market one day to find her husband in the kitchen shaking frantically, in a wild, herky-jerky frenzy. She noticed there was a wire running from his waist towards the electric kettle. Thinking she had to act fast to save him from what was obviously some kind of electrocution, she whacked him as hard as she could with a plank of wood, knocking him to the floor and breaking his arm in two places. He stared up at her in dismay, wondering why she would take such offense at his harmless dancing to the tunes on his iPod.
Two animal rights defenders were protesting the cruelty of sending pigs to a slaughterhouse in Bonn, Germany. Suddenly, all 2,000 of the swine broke loose from their pen and escaped through a broken fence, stampeding madly and trampling to death the two helpless protesters.
Submitted by a doctor:“I was performing rounds at the hospital one morning and while checking up on a man I asked, ‘So how’s your breakfast this morning?’
“’It’s very good except for the Kentucky jam they gave me for my toast,’ the patient replied. ‘I can’t seem to get used to the taste.’
“So I then asked to see the jelly and he showed me a foil packet labeled ‘KY Jelly.’”
In Nashville, Tenn., a high school teacher spotted two students kissing in the hallway. Hoping to break the passionate couple apart, he filled a bucket with water and doused them with it. The unnamed teacher was suspended. Later on his Facebook page he wrote, “It seemed to work because they stopped kissing.”
Stop signs: The European Chess Union, in order to make the game fairer for the men, is banning female players from wearing blouses with plunging necklines.
In Las Vegas, Jose Romero-Valenzuela was stopped for speeding three times within an hour, racing his car at 105 mph, 98 mph and 92 mph, respectively. At least he was slowing down.