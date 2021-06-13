A few bits from the strange and macabre

Truth is stranger than fiction, alright.

Like in a Maine hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where patients always died in the same bed, on Sunday morning, at about 11 a.m., regardless of their medical condition. This puzzled the doctors, and some even thought it had something to do with the supernatural. No one could solve the mystery as to why the deaths always occurred around 11, and always on Sunday, so a team of experts was assembled to investigate.

The next Sunday morning, a few minutes before 11, all of the doctors and nurses nervously waited outside the ward to see for themselves what the phenomenon was all about. Some were even holding wooden crosses and prayer books, to ward off any evil spirits. Then, just when the clock struck 11, a janitor entered the ward and unplugged the life support system so he could use the vacuum cleaner. Part of his regular Sunday morning routine.

The average cost of rehabilitating one seal after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska was around $80,000.00. At a special ceremony, two of the saved animals were being released back into the wild amid cheers and applause from onlookers. A minute later, in full view, a killer whale ate them both.