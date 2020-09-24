‘A Salute to Rucker’ mural complete

The completion of Downtown Enterprise’s newest mural, “A Salute to Rucker,” was celebrated with a dedication ceremony late Tuesday afternoon.
“A Salute to Rucker” not only contributes to the aesthetic of the Downtown scene, it also captures the history of the relationship between Enterprise and Fort Rucker. Mayor Bill Cooper said it tells the story of patriots and progress and called it an “awesome tribute to Fort Rucker.”
“It is fitting and proper that we dedicate a wall in our city to Fort Rucker because we share a long history of admiration and appreciation with our neighboring post,” the mayor said. “It’s a story of partnership. Enterprise and Fort Rucker have grown together, supporting each other throughout the years. Whenever they move into this community, they are a part of this community. We call them neighbors; they are not strangers or visitors.”
Artist Wes Hardin and apprentice Alaina Huff spent five weeks outlining and filling in the 22-foot high, 110-foot wide wall and even longer planning the undertaking. Hardin said they met with Bob Mitchell, director of the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, to understand the history of Fort Rucker and Enterprise to help them decide what they wanted to portray. From all of the options presented — aviation and aircrafts, the buildings on post and the history of the base — he said they kept coming back to the people.
“It kept coming back to what Enterprise felt about what Fort Rucker meant…and the men and the women and the families who came back here to stay and became part of the community,” Hardin said. “As we painted, we decided that we needed to move the personnel to the foreground to highlight what they mean and how proud Enterprise is to be part of this and to have them in the community. Alaina and I are very grateful to have been part of this. We’re just the hands.”
Major General David J. Francis, Commanding General USAACE and Fort Rucker, said Hardin and Finuff captured the essence of the relationship between Fort Rucker and Enterprise perfectly. Having served in the Army for 31 years, he said looking at the mural and seeing the rise of Fort Rucker was like looking at a part of his life.
“I was told that this mural was intended for Fort Rucker, but I believe it honors all of us — the community and the decades of mutual respect between people of diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Francis said.
“It honors and represents the past and those that had the vision of what Fort Rucker and their surrounding community could become; the present and our current population that make our community the envy of many; and the future and next generation of civic and military leaders, soldiers and our local population that will continue to champion this outstanding partnership.”
Tourism Director Tammy Doerer recognized several special guests in attendance, including Marla Peoples, who allowed the mural to be painted on the wall of her business, the Enterprise City Council and the Enterprise and Coffee County pageant queens.
“A Salute to Rucker” is located on the wall across the street from the First United Methodist Church of Enterprise and is easily viewed from the church parking lot adjacent to the mural wall and the parking lot of River Bank and Trust. For drivers coming from under the railroad trestle headed downtown, it will soon become a familiar sight.
It is the second mural in a three-part downtown art project made possible by grant funds awarded by the Alabama Power Foundation. The first outdoor art project under the grant was the Boll Weevil Mural on West College Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!