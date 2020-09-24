‘A Salute to Rucker’ mural complete

“It kept coming back to what Enterprise felt about what Fort Rucker meant…and the men and the women and the families who came back here to stay and became part of the community,” Hardin said. “As we painted, we decided that we needed to move the personnel to the foreground to highlight what they mean and how proud Enterprise is to be part of this and to have them in the community. Alaina and I are very grateful to have been part of this. We’re just the hands.”

Major General David J. Francis, Commanding General USAACE and Fort Rucker, said Hardin and Finuff captured the essence of the relationship between Fort Rucker and Enterprise perfectly. Having served in the Army for 31 years, he said looking at the mural and seeing the rise of Fort Rucker was like looking at a part of his life.

“I was told that this mural was intended for Fort Rucker, but I believe it honors all of us — the community and the decades of mutual respect between people of diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Francis said.