‘A Song of the South’ exhibit by Jahni Moore at Troy’s Rosa Parks Museum

TROY—A new exhibit by artist John “Jahni” Moore is now on display at Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum.

“A Song of The South” is a compilation of works that provide a panoramic view of the past, present and future, pulling from the Southern experience.

The free exhibit, which will be on display through April 8, is available for viewing in the museum’s gallery Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The museum will be closed Jan. 21 and Jan. 28.

“We are excited to announce our latest art exhibition, ‘A Song of The South,’ a compilation of works by native son, John ‘Jahni’ Moore,” said Donna Beisel, the museum’s director of operations. “Jahni is a Southern-born artist who weaves the dichotomy of Southern tapestry into a vision of perspective and possibility.”

The exhibit includes charcoal drawings and red clay-infused acrylic paintings that capture the ancestral power and sanctity of Alabama, from Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville to Red Mountain in Birmingham to Montgomery and the shores of Mobile.

Moore earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in art from Alabama A&M University and a Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art from the School of The Art Institute of Chicago. His solo shows have been displayed at Troy University, the Lowe Mill Gallery in Huntsville, Huntingdon College, Vanderbilt University, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in Decatur, Ala., the Alabama State Black Archives in Huntsville, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama A&M University and Calhoun College Gallery in Decatur.

Moore’s work also has been featured in group shows throughout the southeast and he has permanent installations or murals in a number of locations in the Southern United States and South America.

The “Song of The South” exhibit is made possible through a generous grant from the Alabama Council on the Arts.