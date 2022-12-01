AAFES hosts grand opening at Fort Rucker after two years of renovations

FORT RUCKER — The Army and Air Force Exchange Service hosted a grand reopening Dec. 1 at its Fort Rucker main store to celebrate what “looks like a brand-new store,” after more than two years of renovations, according to the facility’s manager.

AAFES and post officials hosted games, drawings and other activities throughout the day, according to Brenda Hyland, AAFES general manager for Maxwell, Gunter and Fort Rucker.

“We had some fun games lined up that people could do at various times – spin the wheel for some coupons and small prizes, and also a Plinko board,” she said. “It was a lot of fun.”

The renovations to practically the entire building that houses the main store, the food court, the Four Seasons and various vendor shops began on Veterans Day in 2020, and while most of the work is finished, there are still a few things being worked on, Hyland said.

In addition to bringing Starbucks, Qdoba and a modern look to the food court, the renovations also included major infrastructure upgrades – including new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems – new fixtures throughout the entire building, a new bathroom in the main store, and new flooring and improved lighting throughout, she added.

“We also added a BE FIT area, with an expanded selection of athletic shoes and athletic wear,” Hyland said.

“We’re thrilled with the results,” she added. “I think the most dramatic differences are out in the food court – it’s a night and day difference there. We were looking at some old before and after pictures, and it’s almost unrecognizable.”

The general manager said the customers are appreciating the changes, as well.

“We’re getting tons of great feedback from people saying how much they like the new look, especially people who are long-term residents of Fort Rucker,” Hyland said. “They come in and they’re like, ‘Wow! This really looks great!’”

Hyland thanked the entire team behind making the renovations a success, including the Fort Rucker community, post leadership, the Directorate of Public Works, AAFES headquarters and, of course, her team.

“My wonderful team absolutely knocked it out of the ballpark – they did an amazing job,” she said. “We have an awesome team here. I’ve always been in awe of how they work together and how cheerful, friendly and professional they all are. During the project that really came to the forefront even more.”