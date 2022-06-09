ACCS Board of Trustees approves Danny Long as president of ESCC

During its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 8, the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees approved Danny Long as the sixth president of Enterprise State Community College. Long has served as Acting President of the College since March.

“The Wiregrass community is a special part of Alabama that has a significant role in the state’s workforce, which is why a skilled career technical leader like Danny with a heart for the community and for education makes perfect sense,” said Jimmy H. Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).

“Danny knows the College, the communities it serves, K-12 and industry, and he knows what it takes to continue our mission of making education available for everyone.”

Long has nearly 30 years of K-12 and higher education experience. Prior to his appointment as Acting President at Enterprise State, Long had served as Dean of Instruction at the College since 2017 and as Vice President since 2020. His collaborative efforts with business and industry helped to develop and implement new instructional programs at the College, including Advanced Composites (AAS), Mechatronics (AAS), a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program, Digital Multimedia (AAS), EMS (AAS), Medical Assisting Technology (AAS), Basic Industrial Electronics (STC), Basic Industrial Mechanics (STC), CNC Operator/Programmer (STC), Licensed Practical Nursing Program (LPN), and Auditing and Assurance (AAS). Long worked alongside the President to oversee major improvement and construction projects on both campuses at both Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College.

A Sarasota, Florida, native, Long began his career in education at Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark, where he served as both a special education teacher and assistant director. He then served at Enterprise High School, where he was a teacher, coordinator, career technical education director and assistant principal.

Long is an alum of Troy University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Education, Master’s in Special Education, Master’s in Education Leadership, and an Educational Special Degree in Educational Leadership.

Enterprise State is nestled in the southeastern region of the state with around 2,300 students across its campus in Enterprise and at the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark. The college offers several workforce development opportunities for students pursuing a certification or degree to work in several high-demand, high-wage job opportunities. The college’s robust student services provide many resources – from tutoring to career exploration – for students and residents alike.

“Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College are where we are because of the strong investment of faculty, staff, community, K-12 and business and industry partners who give us insight on what they need and trust our willingness to be there when they need us,” Long said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead several innovative efforts in programs that matter to our region and our state, and I’m appreciative for the confidence our community college system and our community has in Enterprise continuing to rise together.”