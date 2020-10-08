ACFT won't be graduation requirement for basic next year

Hibbard said graduation rates “stayed steady” in 2020, even with the introduction of the new ACFT. Trainees have also made significant progress increasing their scores for each of the six events throughout basic, service officials have said, though the leg tuck event has typically been the hardest for soldiers.

In June, the Army announced that soldiers who cannot pass the leg tuck event on the ACFT can instead perform a plank exercise as a temporary alternative for building core strength.

Because the ACFT standards are gender neutral, there has also been some concern that it could negatively impact the careers of women in the Army.

“The pass rates have been higher for males than females in the leg tuck, but again, depending on where the start point was for physical fitness, it may take some females longer to build the muscle strength necessary to be successful,” Hibbard said. “And there’s only so fast we can push a soldier without breaking them, so we have to allow them the time to work out and build the strength.”

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston told Army Times that soldiers have plenty of time to prepare for the ACFT going into full effect in 2022.