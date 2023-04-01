‘Tis a pity today’s not April 1, so your scribe could’ve written a foolish column.

But today’s April 2, a date with its own merits.

Who among us ain’t celebrating “International Fact-Checking Day,” “National Love Your Produce Manager Day,” and “National Ferret Day?”

April 2 is also part of “American Crossword Puzzles Week,” “Bat Appreciation Week,” “Golden Rule Week,” “Be Kind to Spiders Week,” “International Pooper Scooper Week,” “Laugh at Work Week,” and the end of “Make Mine Chocolate” (Feb. 15-April 9).

Many of these events are celebrated in the House of Adams, notably the Golden Rule, bat, crossword, and laugh doin’s.

Here are some other biggies from April 2 in:

1513—Explorer Juan Ponce de Leon claimed Florida for Spain.

1865—Inventor Joseph Dixon of Salem, Massachusetts, began manufacturing lead pencils.

1865—Some sources list the Battle of Fort Blakely, Alabama, as the last major Civil War battle; in the Battle of Selma, Union forces broke Confederate defenses, secured the town; and Confederate President Jefferson Davis fled Richmond.

1877—The first White House lawn Easter egg roll was held; and in London, 14-year-old Rossa Matilda Richter performed the first human cannonball act.

At the rate history is being rewritten by our nation’s self-appointed guardians, we’ll likely give Florida (except for Holt) back to Spain, and backtrack to the day before a boy, Lamar, in Miss Dorothy Ellis’s first-grade City School class, stabbed Sally Grimes, Marilyn Brannon, and Paula Donaldson and a green soft-shell turtle with lead pencils.

The turtle died.

We could pro-actively save the more than 640,000 American lives wasted in the Civil War and assure every child of finding a golden egg at every egg hunt.

Perhaps, with a replay of April 2, 1912, when the Titanic underwent sea trials, a flaw would be found, avoiding loss of lives mere days later.

Elsewhere, Jackie Mitchell, a 17-year-old girl, struck out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an exhibition game in Chattanooga on April 2, 1931; a year later, “Tarzan the Ape Man,” starring former Olympic swimmer Johnny Weissmuller, was released; and in 1942, the U.S.S. Hornet carrying Jimmy Doolittle and his fellow B-25 pilots left San Francisco headed to a bombing raid over Tokyo.

Additional plans for Disneyland’s construction were released April 2, 1954; “As the World Turns” and “Edge of Night” premiered two years later; and in 1978, “Dallas” premiered on CBS, launching a 13-year run.

“As the World Turns” ran 54 seasons and almost killed Mother when it ended. “Edge of Night” ran 28 years.

On April 2, 1986, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace announced his retirement plans; and in 1995, the longest strike in major sports history ended after 232 days when Major League Baseball owners accepted the players’ union offer to return to work without a contract.

Hmmm.

Future generations, after all our history is erased/rewritten/denied, won’t have a clue to “Who shot J.R.?”

Famous people born on April 2 include actors Buddy Ebsen Jr. (1908), Dabbs Greer (1917) and Jack Webb (1920), boxer Carmen Basilio (1927), and Alabamians Don Sutton (1945), Emmylou Harris (1947) and Danny Ford (1948).

Dabbs, the first victim rescued on TV’s “Superman,” made more’n 600 TV appearances.

Hmmm.

Oh, if we don’t meet up before Easter, go ahead and hide the eggs …