In 1871, Atlanta’s Braves began life as Boston’s Red Stockings.

Boston players started obeying home plate umpires — Rhadamanthine “Cowboy” Joe West/Angel Hernandez — hollering, “Play Ball!” even before joining Major League Baseball in 1876.

Leading all professional sports’ franchises, Atlanta’s record 153rd consecutive opening day was scheduled in Washington against the Nationals yesterday.

They’re idle today for some much-needed rest.

In places where it’s purely appreciated, baseball’s long been far more than a game boys striving to be men play for free and men striving to be boys play for money.

Baseball is a love affair for some aging Americans, like your scribe/others everywhere, who as first-graders played kickball in places like ours, behind City School, at recess.

We played on that rudimentary field with its chicken wire backstop, where older Baby Boomers launched uniformed baseball careers.

Bob Ryan recently co-wrote the book, “In Scoring Position: 40 Years of a Baseball Love Affair,” about his adult passion.

Doubtless, Ryan’s baseball romance began similarly to ours when we wore woolen uniforms/caps and clip-on headgear over our ears, before organized T-ball/coach-pitch leagues/travel ball.

Hmmm.

City School’s ball diamond pre-dated the concrete-bleacher field beside the new recreation facility that’s replacing the M.N. “Jug” Brown Rec Center, which served Enterprise for 60 years.

At City School after learning kickball, we lined up single-file to swing wooden bats at true softballs lobbed, sometimes, at pretend home plates/batter’s boxes.

The day your scribe, “on deck” as we learned to say, got shoved from behind just in time to catch Chris Byrd’s backswing flat on the mouth, was a minor pitfall.

Something important happened after that blow.

In Miss Rennie Cox’s classroom, your scribe read the first of an ongoing cavalcade of sports biographies; “Babe Ruth” was stamped on its elementary-school-orange cover.

Early in the book, the author wrote that Babe was an original (non-unanimous) inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Yesterday was the 66th opening day your scribe’s known about that shrine.

Seventy seasons ago, cultural historian Jacques Barzun wrote that baseball is more important than many Americans ever realize.

In his essay in “God’s Country and Mine,” Barzun wrote, “Whoever wants to know the heart and mind of America had better learn baseball, the rules, and reality of the game.”

Movies sometimes echo that belief with National Pastime storylines.

Terrance Mann (James Earl Jones) speaking to Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) in one of the final scenes of “Field of Dreams,” said, “… “The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball.

“America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time.

“This field, this game: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again ...”

Hmmm.

At this season’s birth, let’s first congratulate 2023’s fourth-highest-paid Cincinnati Red, Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who’s “earning” a deferred $3,593,750 salary.

Hmmm.

Despite grieving the Braves’ losing Freddie Freeman, William Contreras, Luke Jackson, and Dansby Swanson, while Atlanta’s still selling their expensive merchandise, and despite dorky rule changes, your scribe feels there couldn’t be a better time for this nation to hear:

“Play Ball!

One more season …