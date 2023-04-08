After prolonged, careful consideration, it appears our world, as early Baby Boomers/others knew it, never recovered from March 24, 1958.

Here are examples of that day’s ongoing effects:

Ever-increasingly nowadays, younger generations are attacking beliefs/actions/looks/sense/diet/music/most everything Boomers hold dear.

The social media realm is glutted with memers/tweeters/Tikkers and the like, hiding behind fake names, lacking a sense of humor/ability to understand anything more complex than participation trophies/selfies/take-out, who are choking this country with voluminous posts which stick in their elders’ craws.

Maybe a song, “The Bridge on the River Cry,” should be written for Boomer critics yet to realize we’re the reason they’re here.

Our bad.

Home-fried chicken and nanner sandwiches for Sunday dinner, ridin’ around, rubber-neckin,’ eatin’ Dairy Queen/Tastee-Freez soft-serve, “The Twist,” “Simon says,” “sir and ma’am,” hayrides, standard transmissions, a.m. radios and Elba and Enterprise pound cakes are as foreign to today’s young’uns as the Charleston and bathtub gin were to us mostly a lifetime ago.

“Self-appointed guardians of the mother tongue,” is how Paul Dickson described exploding numbers of volunteer critics supposedly protecting first one, then another sect from words/groups thereof, which may carry perceived insensitivity.

Critiquing, then banning, vintage movies/books to eliminate offensive, insensitive words may make young’uns watch/read what they might’ve never discovered.

Did us.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Stranger,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Lolita,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “The Babysitters Club,” “The Big Book of Presidents,” “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Ann Frank, Diary of a Young Girl” and “The Holy Bible King James Version” banned by Florida’s governor, led to a teacher getting fired after posting a video of empty classroom bookshelves.

Hmmm.

The “Dunning-Kruger effect,” “expert opinion, combined with social media,” leads to the idea an untrained fellow’s opinion is equal to an expert’s knowledge because they are equally as LOUD!

Increasingly, Americans are making something out of nothing and nothing out of something.

Whatever happened to the rest of “sticks and stones may break my bones …?”

Likely it’s improper to say anything is “worse than an ex-wife’s breath” nowadays.

Whatever happened to cane fishing poles, summer nights rockin’ on front porches countin’ cars till bedtime, snipe-hunts, gas-pumpers, bagboys, Charles Atlas and patriotism?

In today’s America, who/where are our “statesmen” and “solons” in a year 19 school shootings with at least one human casualty have happened?

Young’uns, check out “snollygosters,” who are everything statesmen/solons ain’t; use a dictionary (those books defining/explaining/spelling words).

Someone said Boomers are the last generation to go an entire day without taking pictures of ourselves and/or our most-recent meal and are likely the last bunch for whom a U.S. president was a father figure, i.e. “I Like Ike.”

Few of us admit we’re the smartest generation ever; your scribe’s still trying to figure out what baking soda, peroxide, rubbin’ alcohol, vinegar, WD-40, and ammonia really are.

FYI, young’uns, Boomers are historically the “me” generation, hands down the most selfish group, caring only about ourselves.

We’re tougher than $2 steaks.

Be wary of us.

Hmmm.

Countless Americans (Mary Ann/your scribe among ’em) WON’T recover from March 24, 1958, the day Elvis was inaugurated into the U.S. Army, during the same year Eddie ditched Debbie for ‘Liz.

Those 65-year-old realities alone prepared us to handle whatever anyone throws at us.

Including eggs on Easter Sunday …