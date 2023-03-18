Baby Boomers, for decades the world’s largest generation, named long before Tom Brokaw dubbed our parents’ crowd, “The Greatest Generation,” this next thought is for us.

Feel free to pass this along to younger generations with aging Boomers innocently peeking over their shoulders as parents/grandparents/great-grandparents, “there’s no real proof anything Boomers say happened in our youth, really did happen.”

No cell phone cameras/social media back then.

Thankfully.

Anyway, right now, we can enjoy March 19, “Let’s Laugh Day” together.

Boomer boys, who spent Saturday afternoons at The Levy Theater peering over our shoulders at the same teenage couple passionately making out weekly, didn’t always laugh.

We grinned … distracted from watching “The Absent-Minded Professor,” and all but the bathtub scene in “North to Alaska,” and the revealing moment Ursula Andress emerged from the water in “Dr. No,” the first James Bond movie.

Chuck Gibson, Enterprise High School 1968 classmate, introduced your scribe to “Bond, James Bond,” in junior high, sharing his copy of one Ian Fleming masterpiece, “Casino Royale,” eagerly pointing out the worst torture Bond ever suffered.

It involved an evil foe, a torture chair with a hole in its cane bottom where Bond was strapped down, nekkid, and a hammer, a combination which produced writhing pain, like the agony when a foot slipped off your bike’s pedal while you were sorta standing up, pedaling for speed.

As Roy Orbison and Preston T. sang/said, “Mercy.”

March 19 is a big day for “Bond” fans.

Born on this date in 1936, Ursula, a Swiss model/actress/sex symbol, was also in “Casino Royale,” but why she wasn’t in more Bond flicks boggles minds.

Cinema’s original 007 (double-naught spy), Sean Connery, and the rest of the cast, especially Honore Blackmon, began filming “Goldfinger” on March 19, 1964.

Can that possibly have been 59 years ago?

Mercy.

Elsewhere, today’s also Clarence “Frogman” Henry’s birthday.

“Ain’t Got No Home” was the New Orleans native’s first Top-100 record; “Don’t Know Why (But I Do)” and “You Always Hurt the One You Love,” followed it.

“Frog” (86) is waiting for birthday calls.

Today, actress Glenn Close (“The Big Chill”) is 76.

Mercy.

Earlier, western lawman Wyatt Earp (1848—1929) was born on March 19, as was Jackie “Moms” Mabley (1894-1975), a comedienne, who appeared on “The Merv Griffin Show,” and made comedy albums Boomers never tire of hearing.

One of Mom’s stories concerns a grief-stricken, recently-widowed friend, who explained that her mother had always told her, “If you can’t say something good about the dead, don’t say anything at all.”

Soooo, the widow, whose shiftless husband was mean to her more times than not, finally said, “He’s dead … GOOD!”

That’s how the toothless Moms tells it.

National Baseball Hall of Fame infielder Richie “Putt-Putt” Ashburn (1927-97), born March 19, was one of Philadelphia’s “Whiz Kids” in 1950, and played for New York’s Mets, 1961-62.

Recently, another familiar name reappeared, when Sirhan Sirhan was again denied parole from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he’s making his home for assassinating Robert Kennedy in San Francisco, June 5, 1968.

Sirhan turned 79 today.

Reckon he got cake?

Though eligible, what if Sirhan never gets paroled … and outlives everyone on earth?

The last person on earth won’t get a funeral.

Like Moms’ friend said, “GOOD” …