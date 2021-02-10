 Skip to main content
Adams bounces back from injury
Adams bounces back from injury

Pictured from left are d-line coach Jay Gosselin, senior Jermaine Adams and Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington at the football banquet held Jan. 7.

As a first year coach for the ninth grade team, defensive line coach Jay Gosselin said senior Jermaine Adams was one of the first players who stood out.

“This guy worked his tail off in the weight room and off the field, on the field, he was a worker. He stayed after summer workouts and worked out some more. He watched the film and would have questions on it, and then he would go and watch it on his own,” he said. “He knew all his assignments. No matter what scheme we were doing, he was aware of what was going on. He’s a very intelligent young man.”

Unfortunately, Adams suffered an ankle injury before the season ever even started. Gosselin said even the injury didn’t stop him from trying to improve himself any way he could.

“When he got hurt before the season, that work ethic didn’t stop. He kept working even when he was hurt,” he said. “He’d be watching film, working on his ankle trying to get it ready and get back as soon as he could. I was so happy for him when he returned and he made an immediate impact for us on Friday nights.

“I’m proud of the resilience this young man showed. He’s going to do big things in life, and I believe he can do anything he wants to do.”

