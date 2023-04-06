While eye-balling the Atlanta’s Braves beating Washington’s Nationals, 7-1, on TV, Saturday, in 2023’s second game, Charlie Abernathy and your scribe felt abandoned by the world.

Was a monstrous April Fool’s prank duping us?

No.

What up, then?

Neither Atlanta’s players, wearing blue (softball) jerseys, nor Washington’s players wearing gray, the road color professional teams have worn since, well, Dizzy Dean and Satchel Paige invented baseball, America’s Pastime, several years back, were it.

The reason we felt deserted: Nationals’ jerseys had embroidered boughs of cherry blossoms on ’em, right there on the front.

Their caps, like Breeze detergent once did, bore flowers, too.

Not an April Fool’s prank.

Those blossoms are another sign of our times when baseball/football/almost all American institutions are undergoing willy-nilly changes.

There’ve even been changes at Augusta National Golf Club, where 2023’s Mahstuhs Golf Toonament, in its 87th playing, reaches its cutline this evenin’, weather permitting.

No, prices of all-time favorites, egg salad and minner cheese sandwiches, ain’t gone up; both still cost $1.50. Barbecue and club sandwiches remain $3 per.

Changes at Augusta National include certain holes being partially reborn in recent years, but the course remains much like it was after Bobby Jones and Dr. Alister MacKenzie designed/built/reversed the “nines” in the 1930s.

“Like the course itself, change at Augusta National takes the shape of a steady and quiet evolution, but the overall effect is one of gracious permanence that always makes coming here feel a little like coming home.” – Arnold Palmer.

“We could make the greens so slick we’d have to furnish ice skates on the first tee.” – Hord Hardin, longtime Masters poohbah.

Unlike the British/U.S. Opens and PGA Championship, contested on different courses every year, playing the pressure-laden Masters on the same hilly Georgia course for decades has generated choice comments from more of golfdom’s elite.

“You begin to choke at The Masters when you drive through the front gate.” – Hale Irwin.

“If The Masters offered no money at all, I would be here trying just as hard.” – Ben Hogan.

“Of all of the hazards, fear is the worst.” – Sam Snead.

“There is absolutely nothing humorous at The Masters. Here, small dogs do not bark, and babies do not cry.” – Gary Player.

“The greatest natural laxative in the world.” (About an approaching tee time for The Masters first hole). – Fuzzy Zoeller.

“What a stupid I am.” (After signing for a par at 17 instead of a birdie and missing an 18-hole play-off with Bob Goalby, 1968) – Roberto De Vicenzo.

“There are three types of golf: golf, tournament golf and Major Championship golf.” – Grantland Rice.

“You don’t come to Augusta to find your game. You come here because you’ve got one.” – Gene Sarazen.

“I miss, I miss, I miss, I make.” (About four-putting from 15 feet at the 16th hole, 1988). – Seve Ballesteros.

“The first time I played The Masters, I was so nervous I drank a bottle of rum before I teed off. I shot the happiest 83 of my life.” – Chi-Chi Rodriguez, who really shot 77.

Hmmm.

Bobby Jones was born Robert Tyre Jones Jr.

Question: What was Bobby’s father’s name?

Duh.

Answer: “Colonel” Robert Purmedus Jones.

Bobby was named after his granddaddy.

Betcha none of ’em wore cherry blossoms on their shirts.

But Bobby’s bunch named No. 9 “Carolina Cherry” …