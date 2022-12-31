Adams: Did you know working on Sunday is banned in Alabama?

Well, we’ve moved through the transfer portal and are enrolled in 2023 for 365 days.

Daily now, as always, different portals will allow explorers to enter “Sweet Home Alabama,” a land likely unknown to them, a state older natives call the “Heart of Dixie,” where goldenrod was once our official flower.

So, for newcomers, here are entry-level facts, gleaned from numerous sources, about where you currently get mail.

Alabama ain’t first in many categories, including some abbreviation departments where ne’er-do-wells list Alaska (AK) ahead of Alabama (AL).

Alabama was the first state to: celebrate Christmas as a legal holiday (1836), open a public TV network (1955) and place a 911 emergency call (Haleyville, 1968).

Mardi Gras was first officially celebrated in the U.S. in Mobile (1703) and the H.L. Hunley, first submarine to sink a warship, was built (1863).

In Alabama, the world’s first:

- Electric trolley system opened (Montgomery 1886).

- Open-heart surgery was performed (Montgomery 1902).

- Saturn V rocket propelling the first men to the moon was built (Huntsville 1969).

- Miss America with a disability was selected (Dothan’s Heather Whitestone 1995).

Also, Alabama was first to designate an alcoholic beverage its official state drink (Conecuh Ridge Alabama Fine Whiskey, 2004).

Magnolia Springs supposedly is the only U.S. all-water mail route town.

Of course, the World-Famous Boll Weevil Monument (Enterprise 1919) is the world’s first such structure glorifying an insect.

Scutching remains legal statewide.

Everything Alabama certainly ain’t No. 1.

Alabama has the second most dangerous U.S. highway (I-20), fifth-lowest area code (205) and 24th most hate groups.

Alabama is the 47th poorest state and Birmingham’s the nation’s unhappiest city.

But we have the 28th best state capital.

Alabama has the world’s longest constitution and some quirky laws.

In Alabama, it’s illegal to chain alligators to fire hydrants and spit orange peels onto sidewalks.

Also, publicly illegal activities are spraying silly string, bathing in fountains, wearing masks, putting ice cream cones in back pockets and bear wrestling.

On Sundays, working, except doing something helping the community, and/or playing dominoes, are banned.

Other illegalities include impersonating clergymen (especially on Halloween) and holding hands with your significant other while dining in a restaurant.

Men spitting in front of women and purposely injuring yourself to escape legal duty (can be felonious) are illegal.

Putting salt on railroad tracks can be punishable by death.

It’s illegal to flick boogers into a breeze or wear a fake mustache into church because it may cause laughter.

Alabama motorists can’t legally drive while blindfolded, drive cars without windshield wipers or drive down one-way streets the wrong way without a lantern attached to the front of vehicles.

A woman can’t drive a car unless her husband waves a flag in front of it.

Most Alabama areas have specific, local laws, as in it’s illegal to wear high heels (Mobile), open umbrellas on streets (Montgomery), sell peanuts after sundown on Wednesdays (Lee County) and wear blue jeans while walking down Noble Street (Anniston).

In Huntsville, if an animal control officer is in uniform it indicates he is an animal control officer!

So there.

Welcome to Alabama.

Please, quickly learn the words of “Stars Fell on Alabama,” “I’m Alabamy Bound,” “Alabama Jubilee,” “Alabama,” “Alabam,” “My Home’s in Alabama” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

They’re on y’allses’ test …