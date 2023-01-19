Adams: Early 2023 headlines already grabbing attention

The latest count shows 25 prime numbers from 1-100; twenty-three is one.

Three weeks ago, there was a glimmer of hope 2023 would be a prime, good news sports year.

And that’s not just talkin’ Deion Sanders hiring Ozark’s Charles Kelly away from coaching Alabama’s safeties to become defensive coordinator at the University of Colorado, Coach Prime’s new herd.

Kelly’s bald head has likely already learned a different “cold” from what we Wiregrass area natives experience, even with global warning.

Charles was red hot when he signed the nation’s top “prime” players to Alabama football grants-in-aid before leaving Tuscaloosa.

This year was supposed to be full of headlines like: “Enterprise’s Marcus Jones named to NFL All-Pro team.”

There’s been concern in the House of Adams the former Enterprise High School Wildcat wasn’t big enough to play … since 7th grade.

Apparently, being 5’8” and weighing an “official” 165 pounds is prime size for Marcus to play high-caliber NFL football.

Another headline from January 2023’s first half concerned Marcus’ EHS head coach: “Former Fairhope, Enterprise coach David Faulkner taking over at McGill-Toolen.”

Faulkner led EHS from 2012-18, coaching Enterprise against McGill-Toolen in first-round playoff losses in 2012 and 2015 and a second-round setback in 2016.

Before coming here, as Fairhope’s head coach, Faulkner’s teams beat McGill two out of three falls from 2009-11.

Faulkner has been on Neal Brown’s staff at Troy and West Virginia since leaving Enterprise.

Hmmm.

For precious few days, University of Georgia’s deserving fans, like Bob Cannon, celebrated the Bulldogs second consecutive national championship but ink on the game’s headlines was barely dry before this:

“Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in traffic accident after leaving title celebration.”

Shortly thereafter, this head appeared: “College basketball player charged with murdering 23-year-old woman,” a morbid headline repeatedly amended:

“Alabama basketball player Darius Miles arrested for capital murder after young mother killed on The Strip.”

“Ala. hoops player allegedly killed Jamea Jonae Harris after she ‘wouldn’t talk to him,’ his mother said.”

“AL basketball star weeps amid capital murder charges.”

“Bama basketball hit with major loss.”

“Chilling video captured moment University of Alabama player opened fire.”

“Heartbroken’ ex-Alabama player Miles said he is innocent in death of Jamea Jonae Harris, (his) lawyers said.”

“Darius Miles did not shoot Harris but provided the gun that did.”

Hmmm.

Other early 2023 headlines included: “Astros targeting Braves Dana Brown for GM vacancy.”

Hopefully, Houston also targets Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos; if Braves Country can live without Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, we can live without the guy that let them flee Atlanta, getting nothing in return.

Elsewhere, “Britney Griner named Arizonan of the Year.”

“Rush Propst returns to high school coaching in Alabama.”

Whew!

Finally this, “As back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” PETA said in a statement, via FOX News.

“PETA is calling on (the University of Georgia President) Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga (sic) with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

Hmmm.

Didn’t PETA get circus elephants fired?

Wait’ll next Friday for today’s leftovers …