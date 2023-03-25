Knew it was coming for two years but the first time, it was sad.

The fact it happened on classmate Joe Bynum’s March birthday added to the melancholia.

What is it?

It was glimpsing the vacant, former location of Mitchell Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram (nee City Auto Sales Inc., later Tim Whitehead Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep) at 123 Plaza Drive.

What’s gloomy about seeing an empty car lot?

Simple.

Much of it was the original House of Adams, 1948-68.

The September 1956 day your scribe started first grade at City School our address, besides being U.S. 84, was Rt. 1, Box 7, later 123 Dothan Road, and after four-laning, 123 Dothan Hwy.

The change to Plaza Drive didn’t matter.

The HoA was bordered on the northside by the home of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. “Red” Paschal, whose grandson, Greg Walls, and your scribe bonded as babies, threw a million baseballs together, becoming much more than lifelong friends.

Behind our compound, blackberry bushes grew beside the ancient mayhaw pond drainage ditch canopied by interwoven honeysuckle vines Joe and your scribe vernally leapt into annually, somehow without goring ourselves on tree limbs, and pointed stobs.

Hidden by apple/cherry trees, a 1948 Crosley, plus Checker limousines/hearses/assorted wrecked cars/trucks/etc. rested among the blackberries.

On the HoA’s southside, separated by a combination bahia “ballfield/racetrack/golf course” (35 x 78.5 yards), stood the house where your scribe, 5, despite the oldest of three girls dwelling therein warning, “You won’t like ’em,” slurped the first half-shell oyster, launching what became an almost lifetime dietary staple.

Lifetime, until Apalachicola Bay oystering was banned, prices went from Duck Inn Oyster Bar’s “three dozen and a drink for $1” to $12-16 per professionally-shucked dozen and finally, when invasive Texas oysters recently sickened numerous Wiregrass slurpers.

Foremost Dairy operated next to that house; your scribe, a non-union, dryland stevedore, helped shuffle metal crates of dairy products/fruit juices from the semi-trailer, which transported them from Montgomery, into local delivery trucks.

Got paid in dry-iced chocolate milk/orangeade, on the spot.

Beside Foremost, on the plot bounding Ouida Street, Southern Oil Co., owned/operated by J.O. Counts, where Greg (summertime daily) and your scribe (fall Saturdays) turned pro as eighth-graders, doing something today’s teenagers haven’t.

We pumped gas, regular and ethyl; didn’t discriminate nary bit.

Across Dothan Road from Southern Oil was the Hob-Nob Drive-In, a fast-food emporium, ultimately morphing into General Jackson’s Pizza, the summer Greg pumped almost all Southern Oil’s gas.

A military dependent, Greg had been to Germany and various stateside bases, so as man of the world, he ordered your scribe’s first pizza, a 9-inch, hamburger-and-onion beauty, costing us $1 (American).

Most nights, after early summer suppers, we shared custom-made pies, paying for ’em with our hard-earned wages.

Back toward town and directly across Dothan Road from the HoA was Red Rock Bottling Co., owned/operated by D.K. Seay, who paid your scribe, in ice-cold flavors of choice, to man the light table, inspecting filled bottles for undetected cigarette butts/wrappers.

Found one.

Behind Red Rock was the top-secret, impenetrable Walls/Adams Fort Crates.

Hmmm.

It ignited images of hamburgers grilling over mimosa limbs/cherry-bombing/doves flying-frying/bullace-gathering/ snake-handling/berry-picking/star-gazing/BB guns firing/eggs-tossing/wasp-nesting and cowboys/Indians battling/World War II re-enacting/and football/baseball playing, etc.

Hmmm.

Most likely, Joe’s birthday was the first day cars weren’t living on the property since mid-1948.

It sorta hurt.

Likely always will …