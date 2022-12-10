Adams: Impact of Pear Harbor attack felt every year since 1941

These words began with one hand on the keyboard herding them, the other on the remote “play” button of the Big Moroccan Theater’s Blu-ray player, cueing the start of “Tora, Tora, Tora.”

It’s 11:55 a.m., CST, Dec. 7, 2022, exactly 81 years after the earth-shattering Pearl Harbor Sunday morning catastrophe that prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to address the combined U.S. Congress, and the nation:

“Mr. Vice President, Mr. Speaker, Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives:

“Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan ...”

Your scribe’s existence directly resulted from that attack, as mentioned here previously, Decatur, Michigan’s Dick Adams, and Midland City’s Nell Woodham would’ve never met had the Japanese/Germans not drawn our country into what became World War II.

As one of 76 million Baby Boomers born following that war (1946-64), your scribe has unsuccessfully tried for decades to grasp a sense of what Enterprise residents/other Americans in the Central Time Zone and elsewhere were feeling that fateful Sunday morning.

In December 1941, most Americans were finally recovering from two depressions during the 1930s.

Christmas lay directly ahead.

Rev. Bascom Clay Glenn II possibly preached about blessings and Christmas to Enterprise First Methodist Church’s congregation.

From his picture, it’s likely the pastor wasn’t dismissing his flock early, so worshippers were in the church’s sanctuary, as Rev. Glenn prayed Sunday’s Benediction, while maniacal Japanese pilots thousands of miles away swarmed over Pearl Harbor and began dropping bombs where they chose.

The world instantly changed … forever.

Somehow, never asked Mother or Daddy exactly what they were doing when they heard about the heinous Japanese attack.

Americans getting the dire news that Sunday either heard it on radio or from someone who did and spread the word.

No doubt, America’s major newspapers called in reporters immediately to write what they learned from sources other than Associated Press, United Press International, Reuters, major radio networks, etc.

As frantic days passed, theaters screened ever-worsening newsreel footage of those horrific aerial attacks, as well as the growing war being waged in North Africa and Europe by demonic Nazi Adolph Hitler and his brainwashed German/Axis troops.

Daddy, for once, believing everything he heard/read, joined the U.S. Army Air Corps mere days after Roosevelt’s unforgettable speech.

Likely because his younger brother closest in age, Pfc. Edward D. Adams, was killed July 10, 1944, at Anzio during the Italian campaign, Daddy rarely talked about his own military service, fulfilled stateside, including duty at Napier Field Army Air Forces Training Center.

There’s film footage of another Michigan fellow, Detroit Tiger Hank Greenberg, the first Major Leaguer to (re)enlist following Pearl Harbor, being interviewed between two Michigan Induction Center barracks.

Daddy was standing 20 feet away at the time but isn’t shown in newsreel footage.

About his first night in uniform, Daddy said, “the mess hall served all the most-delicious roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, salad, rolls and dessert a fellow could eat.

“At the time, that was the best meal I’d ever eaten.”

So, Pearl Harbor and Daddy’s most-memorable meal, unexpectedly, somehow launched what eventually became the best years of his life that lasted almost 47 more Christmases …