Adams: Impact of TV & AC still linger years later

Can’t recall the exact dates two important events happened in the original House of Adams, but that doesn’t lessen either’s impact.

The first milestone was the arrival of a black-and-white, caster-equipped-cabinet-model Motorola TV and the second was a Philco window-unit air-conditioner, both arrived before Hawaii and Alaska were states and Pluto was a Disney dog and a planet.

Today, we’ll briefly explore what TV has wrought since the time having a set in your house was a glorious thing, even if it only picked up three channels.

In that YBC (Years Before Cable) era, certain annual events drew crowds to American sets.

Among HoA’s annuals were “The Miss America Pageant,” “Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” plus Christmas specials with Bob Hope, Dean Martin, Jimmy Durante, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams and Charlie Brown, plus Norelco Triple-Header commercials.

For blooming Baby Boomers, those productions didn’t make us holler, “Yahtzee,” like the arrival of the “Sears-Roebuck Wish Book,” the official Christmas catalog Santa endorsed, did in August/September.

In today’s “hurry-onto-the-next-big-media-event” America, beleaguered mail carriers would deliver those wondrous toy-laden publications shortly after vernal equinoxed.

Televised sports were important in the 1950s, as now, perhaps even more notable due to their scarcity.

We watched THE “Baseball Game of the Week,” annual “Yankees Old-Timers’ Games” from the real Yankee Stadium with Claire Ruth (1900-76) and Eleanor Gehrig (1904-84), widows of Babe and Lou, respectively, typically seated in the owner’s box.

We regularly tuned into Wednesday and Friday night fights, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer and Gillette Blue Blades (of course), and one NFL game per week, almost always Washington’s Redskins against another East Coast team.

Back then, we saw halftime shows during every aired football game, pro and college, with any of four Philadelphia’s Mummers bands, and Ohio State’s “Best D**n Band in the Land” dotting the “I” in “Ohio,” among the most intriguing.

Hmmm.

Saturday mornings, we watched WSFA’s “Golden Flake Auction,” thinking bikes won by redeeming used tater chip bags would certainly have non-slip pedals to protect a growing boy’s budding procreation potential.

Saturday afternoons, in those glory years, “WTVY Live Studio Wrestlin’” drew crowds around dime store and drugstore TVs from Elba to Florala and was watched wherever your scribe, often cutting short fishing and squirrel hunting outings to watch Mario on “the matches,” was.

What else?

After wrestlin’, we tuned in “The Gene Ragan Farm Show,” with guest appearances by Richard Fleming and Hard-Luck Hanson.

We watched “The Auburn Football Review” and “The Bear Bryant Show” Sunday afternoons in season, “The Ed Sullivan Show” Sunday nights and “Highway Patrol” every chance we got.

We saw EVERY manned U.S. space launch, Mercury 3 (Alan Shepard)—Apollo 12 (Pete Conrad, Richard Gordon and Alan Bean), May 5, 1961—Nov. 14, 1969.

Yep, we saw Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin moonwalk July 21, 1969, the same year the U.S. guvmint first televised its Selective Service draft.

By TV, we learned about Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 death, and saw more about assassinations/funerals of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, plus Vietnam War tragedies, than we needed to see in a lifetime, all in the 1960s.

And then the HoA got cable and bad news nearly took over the airwaves …