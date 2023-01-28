Adams: It's a grand plan and music ain't dead despite the lyrics

“The Day the Music Died,” another name for Don McLean’s No. 1 December 1971 hit, an 8-9-minute paean concerning Buddy Holly’s death, “American Pie,” has changed yet again.

Nope, today’s theme ain’t singer Lisa Marie Presley (54), who died Jan. 12.

Today’s words concern several days music would’ve died in the House of Adams were it not for recorded tunes.

It all started Jan. 1, 1953, when Hank Williams Sr. (29) died in his Cadillac’s backseat headed to West Virginia and Ohio gigs.

Charles Hardin Holley, aka Buddy Holly (22), died Feb. 3, 1959, when his plane crashed into a winter storm-ravaged Iowa cornfield. Also killed were Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richardson and pilot Roger Patterson.

Some say the music died, March 5, 1963, when Patsy Cline (30) (nee Virginia Patterson Hensley) perished when the plane she was in slammed into a fog-draped Tennessee mountain. Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins and pilot Randy Hughes also died.

On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis died in his Memphis home, Graceland. His daughter, Lisa Marie, was 9.

Music again died Dec. 6, 1988, when Elvis’s favorite singer, Roy Kelton Orbison (52), died from a heart attack, a month before his song, “You Got It,” became Roy’s first charted solo tune in 25 years.

Music also died June 9, 1993, when Alabama native Arthur Alexander (53) died in Nashville. Arthur, best we know, was the only songwriter whose songs were recorded by the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

Paul McCartney, in 1987 said, “If the Beatles wanted a sound, it was R&B. That’s what we used to listen to and what we wanted to be like. Black, that was basically it. Arthur Alexander.”

At Julian Thompson’s February 2015 memorial service, the Big Moroccan’s (67) favorite British Invasion mezzo-soprano, Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien, aka Dusty Springfield (59), who died from cancer March 2, 1999, handled most of the singing.

The music, again, didn’t die June 10, 2004, when Ray Charles (Robinson Sr.) (73) died in Beverly Hills. The Albany, Georgia, native’s version of the Beatles’ “Yesterday” is spine-tingling, as is Ray’s 1962 album, “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music Vol. 1.”

Ray’s music ain’t dead.

One night in Ashville, North Carolina, in the last century, Alabama natives Percy and Rosa Sledge took 12-plus minutes to sing/dance “When a Man Loves a Woman.” Ask Bob and Susan Phares, they were there.

Percy (74) died April 14, 2015.

Richard Wayne Penniman (87) died May 9, 2020; “Little Richard” expired in Tullahoma, Tennessee, not that far from his rockin’ Macon, Georgia, birthplace.

Jerry Lee Lewis (87), after rocking on almost forever, died Oct. 28, 2022, in Nesbitt, Mississippi, 38651.

Country Boy Eddie (93) died in Birmingham January 13.

Finally, Wilbur Walton Jr. (81) died January 11, in Dothan, leaving behind the classic Baby Booming, James Gang hit, “Georgia Pines.”

Hmmm.

Any coincidences in these deaths?

Don McLean appeared on “Ray” on Alabama Public TV January 17, the day Wilbur’s obit was published.

The show’s host, Ray Stevens (83) (Harold Ray Ragsdale born Clarkdale, Georgia Jan. 24, 1939), and owner of CabaRay in Nashville, sang, “Oh, Pretty Woman,” Orbison’s monstrous 1964 No. 1 hit.

Elvis’s 88th birthday was Jan. 8.

Coincidences?

Nope.

Parts of a grand plan.

The music ain’t dead!

Mercy …