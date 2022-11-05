Adams: Jerry Lee Lewis, Vince Dooley left their mark on all of us

Two notable Southerners died October 28.

Jerry Lee “The Killer” Lewis (87) was a rock and roller whose career was sidetracked when he married his 13-year-old first cousin, Myra Gale Brown (1957), a fact exposed by one eager British journalist.

Like today’s paparazzi, alleged journalists and the ever-festering pool of social media bottom-feeders, the guy couldn’t wait to tell it all.

Made Jerry Lee a country singer.

As mentioned here earlier, the original House of Adams featured a one-bedroom apartment behind it Gramma/Grampa Adams occupied when they left Michigan snow behind after Christmas several years.

Between their visits once, Daddy rented the place to a young soldier from Kentucky, his wife and infant son.

The enlisted warrior drove his two-tone 1954 Mercury, with Continental kit/fender skirts, to Fort Rucker daily and after his bride fed the baby and put him down for nappy time, she’d come outside where your 12-year-old scribe occasionally shot a basketball.

Always up for a game of “H-O-R-S-E,” she was good at it; she was from Kentucky.

She turned 13 that year.

No paparazzi.

No scandal.

Miss Jean Farris lived through the woods from us, and even she didn’t investigate.

On the Friday afternoon Jerry Lee and former Auburn player/Georgia head football coach Vince Dooley (90) died, Enterprise Wildcat Sports Network’s broadcasters eased into Wintzell’s Oyster House headed to Cramton Bowl where the Cats whipped Lee/Montgomery.

Never saw Dooley there but did see him twice in the original Wintzell’s on Dauphin Street, since 1938, in his native Mobile, which is likely where the broadcast team supped Friday ahead of this year’s first-round playoff game between Enterprise and Baker high schools.

Anybody who eats at Wintzell’s can’t be all bad.

Keeping with a football/food theme, on Nov. 6, 1938, former Georgia lineman, later to serve as assistant coach at Alabama before becoming head coach at East Carolina, Wyoming and Auburn, Pat Dye, was born in Blythe, Georgia.

Two years to the day later, Ray Perkins, who played at Alabama when Dye coached there, was born in Petal, Mississippi.

Perk and Enterprise native Jimmy Carroll became teammates/roommates in Tuscaloosa, later worked together there and remained friends when Ray died Dec. 9, 2020.

Enterprise played at Theodore in 2020, and Jimmy joined Wildcat broadcasters eating shrimps on the porch of a nameless seafood market/restaurant in the wilds of Mobile County.

Perk was visiting Mobile that November weekend and was supposed to join us but wasn’t feeling up to it; Jimmy said Ray’s memory had taken a step backwards, then said maybe it was two steps.

Another concussion victim.

On this date in 1869, the first U.S. college football game when helmetless players used hands and/or feet saw Rutgers beat Princeton, 6-4.

In even-numbered autumns, politics are about all we hear beyond football.

On Nov. 6, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected 16th U.S. President; a year later, Jefferson Davis was elected Confederate States of America President.

Other presidents elected when November 6 was the first Tuesday after November’s first Monday, included Benjamin Harrison (1888); William McKinley (1900); and Dwight D. Eisenhower, re-elected (1956).

With a nod to your scribe’s mentor, Leonidas Jones, that’s all the politics you’ll read here.

Hmmm.

Oh, in 2012, Jerry Lee married his seventh wife/legal widow, Judith Brown … sweet Myra Gale’s brother’s former wife …