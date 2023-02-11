I’ve been missing Neal Griswold recently, especially during basketball games in Enterprise State Community College’s Ray Lolley Gym.

Why?

Here’s the back story.

Neal, who died July 11, 2020, was a City School “A-G” young’un, like your scribe, who savored mid-morning lunch with Paschal’s Dairy chocolate milk and Golden Flake square cookies.

Neal, like Burns Whittaker and Joe Bynum, among 1968 Enterprise High School mates, attended First Methodist Church where we met as young’uns, became lifelong friends and forevermore celebrated mid-February: Abraham Lincoln/George Washington’s birthdays, Valentine’s Day, plus Neal and twin sister Nita’s birthday … tomorrow.

We rode the train together to Elba in second grade, saw Sessions’ peanut butter being jarred, visited WIRB, served in Cub Scouts, took yearly shots/hookworm tests and sang Christmas carols.

Neal and your scribe played on the same championship softball/baseball teams.

Neal was at the 1958 Sunday school swimming party at Chancellor’s Pinecrest Country Club when your scribe drowned.

Hmmm.

Years later, we were together twice-weekly when coach Joe Hall’s ESCC “basic conditioning” physical education class, required for all 26-year-old or younger, non-veteran, unmarried students of the then-two recognized sexes, all but convinced us we’d expire clad in sweaty green shorts, white t-shirts and Converse All-Stars.

Luckily, during a free hour after class, Dairy Queen baked ham sandwiches (on toast) and freshly-squeezed Bryars-Warren lemonade reloaded us for the rest of the morning, sort of a continuation of mid-morning City School lunches and scheduled/emergency extracurricular eatin’ three dozen oysters on the half shell (with thirst-slacker) for $1 (American) at Duck-In Oyster Bar, circa 1960-63.

Nowadays, can’t help “seeing” the two of us, almost broke-down teenagers, maintaining our college draft exemptions, striving for physical fitness throughout every Lolley Gym visit.

Neal and your scribe remained close friends, sharing countless interests/memories: Enterprise and Alabama football, Major Lance tunes, U.S. history, City School lunches, especially vegetable soup/minner cheese sandwiches/cherry cobbler/fried chicken/everything, including stewed prunes, served us.

Neal, also a history buff, would be as flummoxed as your scribe after reading recent first-hand, eyewitness books about Natalie Wood, Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra, enlightening readers that Kirk Douglas, Robert Wagner and some Kennedy family members, including Peter Lawford, were evil-to-their-core creatures.

Hmmm.

Two years before COVID-19, acting on Charlie Abernathy’s idea, a small herd of EHS Baby Boomers was rounded up to eat together at Enterprise Country Club monthly.

Neal was in that group, as were Bruiser Pilcher, Scotty Rhinehart and Charles DeJarnette, also deceased.

The first meeting Bruiser and Neal both attended, they sat beside each other, chatting/laughing.

When the lunch hour ended about 2:20 p.m., Neal and Bruiser stood in the parking lot, conversating while the rest of us left, squinting at them disappearing from our rearview mirrors.

Later we learned they’d spent an hour conferring after our departure.

How?

About 4:15, Bruiser called Charlie asking, “Charles, did you notice that old boy I sat beside at lunch and talked to at least an hour after y’all left?”

“Yes.”

“What’s his name?”

“Neal Griswold.”

“Well, I’ll be, I sure didn’t recognize him.”

At 7:06 p.m., Neal phoned the House of Adams.

“Richard, did you notice the fellow I sat beside at lunch and was talking to in the parking lot when y’all left?”

“Yes.”

“What’s his name?”

“Bruiser Pilcher.”

“Well, I’ll be, I sure didn’t recognize him ...”