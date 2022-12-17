Adams: One week to define what 'being bad' means before Santa arrives

It’s bound to happen; Christmas Day will arrive.

Christmas 2022 seems to be nigh earlier than expected in the House of Adams and likely other nests where septuagenarian Baby Boomers abideth.

Time flies. Now.

As often written here, the longest measurable time in our youth ran from the day school let out until we got up Christmas morning, possibly expecting lumps of coal, several English walnuts and a 10-inch peppermint stick … but hoping for better.

Some Boomers, ahem, never quite understood the Santa bad/good behavior controversy, such as the exact definition—and statute of limitations—of “being bad.”

We weren’t certain what “being good” meant ... exactly.

Sooo, we carefully picked our friends in case we had to settle for gift-sharing play-time with their treasures if we got not.

Many members of our parents’ sect, the Greatest Generation, annually explained that Christmas gifts in the Great Depression weren’t toys, designer clothes, electronics and collectibles.

Some of ’em really got walnuts, oranges and whatever their folks could scrounge up for ’em. And they were proud to get what they got.

Many of our parents made sure we got more stuff than they ever did, and some un-scientific research recently produced scads of goodies they had to choose from for us young’uns.

It’s a partial list of stuff Boomers, a generation which enjoyed eating holiday ice cream treats outta empty toilet paper rolls, with push-up sticks for adjusting as we furiously gnawed/licked ’em, wanted.

Two gifts your scribe got were a colorful Roy Rogers’ western shirt with fringe, worn comfortably while listening to “The Singing Rage,” Miss Patti Page, warble “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window” played on a Howdy Doody record player.

That was last year.

Other olden Boomer Christmas goodies are in the following somewhat alphabetized list, one Otis Day, of Otis Day and the Knights, in “Animal House,” might’ve introduced:

“Here ’tis!”

American Bricks, AMT/Revell/Monogram model cars, badminton/horseshoes, Bank-O-Matic bubblegum dispensers, Barbies, Barrels of Monkeys, BoLo paddle balls, Bulova transistor radios, Cape Canaveral sets, Checkers, Chinese checkers, Clue, Concentration, Croquet sets, Cushman Super Eagles, Daisy BB Guns, Dick Tracy watches and Duncan Fiesta yo-yos.

Also, electric football games, electric trains, English Racers, Erector sets, Etch-a-Sketches, .410 shotguns, Frisbees, Fort Apache Sets, Gilbert Chemistry Sets, Gilbert Microscope Sets, gyroscopes, Hi-Fi record players, Hot Wheels, Huffy Radio bicycles, Hula Hoops, Jacks, Joe Namath Popcorn Poppers, Life-Saver Books and Little Golden Books.

There were Magic 8-Balls, Magic Slates, Magnetic Fun Boards, marbles, metal service stations, Mr. Potato Heads, 100-game Treasure Chests, Operation, Ouija, Paint-by-Number kits, Parcheesi, phonograph records, plastic soldiers and cowboys, Play-Doh and pogo sticks.

Also, Radio Flyer wagons, robots, roller skates, Roy Rogers cap gun/holster outfits, Rubik’s Cubes, Silly Putty, Simon, Slinkies, slot car race tracks, snare drums, Sony Walkman (with two earphones), spinning tops, Spirographs, stilts, tetherball (pole and all), Tonka metal trucks, toy pay phones, View Masters, Waterful Ring Toss outfits and Whee-Los.

Some items above would’ve been on Santa’s “please bring” lists for your scribe over several long-ago HoA Christmases.

Hmmm.

For you, today’s young’uns, those social media posts you thrive upon may come back to haunt you.

Soon.

Really soon.

Santa knows about ’em.

You have six days to convince him someone else posted those cutesy, revealing pictures …