Ever had a book get a toe-hold on you and not let up until you holler for the calf rope?

Leonard Koppett’s “The Rise and Fall of the Press Box” did that to your scribe.

The book’s not about wrestling; it’s about changes in media, noted/described from a veteran New York Times sportswriter’s observations on current/future directions in sports/sports reporting.

Gotta paraphrase Leonard’s words in that book:

Years ago, only accredited writers were allowed in locker rooms, and they weren’t there digging up dirt on teams/players/coaches.

Writers didn’t report anything they indirectly “overheard.”

Nowadays, tape recorders/TV cameras, many seeking diggable dirt, are everywhere games are played for fun/profit.

In earlier times, scandalous behavior by sports figures was handled by news reporters, not sports hacks.

Athletes, then/now, wanted to see their names in print, but not in hurtful ways and sportswriters obliged them.

Years ago, sports were fun and games, not life and death matters.

Stories on sports pages were for entertainment more than education.

Sports coverage historically was important to U.S. fighting troops in war zones and in peace times for military personnel stationed overseas.

To be original/creative, writers/reporters must know the rules governing reporting, a knowledge many contributors to non-traditional media forms lack.

Statistics are certainly not the whole story of games; in one way, stats trap lazy reporters into relying on numbers to excess.

Stats, relied on because more are available, have become a deadly menace.

Koppett, quoting Albert Einstein, “Everything should be as simple as possible – but not simpler.”

The “Law of Necessary Ingredients” translates: To have a good ball club, you gotta have good athletes.

In the past, writers thought of sports as competition; now they’re entertainment.

Sports, once special events, are now just another TV show.

Athletes were once heroes for what they did, now they’re celebrities on name recognition.

On-field deeds were once what mattered; off-field doings are now instantaneously foremost to some.

Children once chose sides, played games together; today they’re often imprisoned by parent-run leagues.

Sports history once mattered; nowadays, last year was ancient history.

Once athletes wanted to win, just like now, but losing wasn’t a disgrace. No. 1 is all that counts now; No. 2 is demeaned.

Once, we learned from reading/talking sports; currently, knowledge is gained from non-stop TV/the internet.

Value judgments have been replaced by descriptions.

Athletes see reporters as hunters and athletes are their prey.

World-class athletes aren’t like “us,” they’re not “ordinary” psychologically/emotionally, not just physically/athletically.

Sports information, then/now, relies on somebody telling somebody something.

Once small businesses, sports are now conglomerates.

In 1945, the New York Yankees team, Yankee Stadium, adjoining land and the club’s entire farm system sold for $2.8M.

After five years in pro football, New York’s Jets sold for $1M.

A 10-year TV contract was once worth $10M.

When teams become dynasties, the path to arrogance opens.

Always, to “get it right,” sports reporters must understand sports they cover.

Newspapers are no longer as important to sports reporting in this age of TV/the internet when many stories are reported only electronically.

“It’s a different time, a different world, a different culture, a different society, a different set of perceptions,” Koppett wrote.

Hmmm.

Old Leonard’s sharp, ain’t he?

Sadly, for his readers, Leonard died in 2003, two weeks after finishing this book.