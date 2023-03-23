This is a test.

Question: Who wore Enterprise jerseys 49, 86 and 21 during his four Wildcat years?

Clue: The two-way lineman played on Coffee County High School’s last team and Enterprise High School’s first three.

Not a trick question.

Clue: He was on teams that went 14-22-4, including Enterprise’s only 10-loss season.

Just facts.

Clue: His senior year, the Cats went 8-2, the first winning record in seven years and final season in Peanut Stadium.

The next season, the Wildcats opened their new stadium/went undefeated.

Back story.

After future Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer Russell Taylor, coached by Frank Thomas at the University of Alabama, left CCHS after 17 seasons, 1934-50, (101-44-10) for Dothan, another Thomas product replaced him.

As Dick Dobbins, coaching Bibb County High 17 years, 1934-50, his teams went 93-55-6.

As R.G Dobbins, coaching CCHS Wildcats two years, 1951-52, his teams were 7-12-1.

Dobbins was replaced by Herbert “Hub” Hawkins, who at EHS six years, 1953-58, went 32-24-4.

Hmmm.

During Enterprise’s 1952-55 seasons, Wildcat coaches had well-known hometown lads, most for four years.

Among the ’52 Cats were Loftin Martin, Robert Pouncey, Billy Dean Powers, Haywood Watkins, Jimmy Paschal, Henry Glenn Lunsford, Donnie Trawick, Glenn Howell, Jerry Johnson, Walter L. Waters, Gene Crutchfield, David Martin, and Fred Sheridan.

Some notables on the ’53 team were John Paul Currie, Max Hardwick, Jack Lindsey, Bobe Mullins, Charles Rowe, Kenneth Walden, Hubert McWaters, and Pinky Walker.

The ’54 team included Charles Carmichael, Carlton Speigner, Jimmy Ivey, Bob Crosby, Bo Lee, Gene Reynolds, Jack Forehand, Harrell Thompson, Bobby Jordan, Fred Tice, Lester Franklin, Roger Warren, Bobby Paschal, Bob Manning, Neil Henderson and Byron Nichols.

The ’55 squad included Jerry Hayes, William White, Billy Hildreth, Searcy Manning, Ed Chancey, Doug Rollins, Charles Carmichael, and budding Wildcats Dickie Mullins, Teddy Seay, and George and John Sherling.

Hmmm.

While many key players are omitted due to space limitations, one Wildcat can never be omitted in any Enterprise football discussions.

Who?

Answer: Thad Morgan, No. 49/86/21, who died March 12, played on Enterprise’s 1952-55 teams and held way more than rooting interests in every Wildcat team through the upcoming 2023 season and beyond.

He forgot more football than your scribe wants to know, but Thad never forgot his love for family, church, friends, community, Enterprise teams, and school young’uns/teachers/administrators/staff members galore.

No possible way he knew how many folks loved him; nobody knows.

But to all who did, to paraphrase Vin Scully, “Don’t be sad because he died; smile because he lived.”

Newcomers may not recall Thad’s Coffee Springs High School coaching record (’65-66) was 9-9-1, after leading the Golden Bears, sometimes only 11 strong, against Blue Springs, Clio, Newville, Louisville, Clayton and Tuskegee, schools which, like Coffee Springs, no longer exist/have been consolidated in the last 57 years.

Some may not remember Thad coached Enterprise Junior High School football and three basketball teams simultaneously. He began coaching EHS linemen in 1967.

More than everyone else, Thad was involved with Enterprise football/other sports through every classification, except for 5A, a level EHS skipped.

Thad’s contributions to Enterprise were many and permanent, as a coach, principal, school superintendent and resident.

Airwaves/social media/newspapers have carried memories/stories/tributes about Thad W. Morgan.

Hmmm.

Had he read these words, Thad might’ve wondered what’d be printed, hoping stories about a nickname, a lost pickup, broken streetlights, your scribe’s Troy trips with him, Billy Hildreth and Harrell Thompson, a dilly baptismal fount epic, et al, wouldn’t be mentioned.

Rest easy, friend Thad.

Those tales will remain unprinted.

For now …