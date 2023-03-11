Guess it was bound to happen one day.

Today is March 12, same as it was centuries ago and may still be centuries from now.

Who knew nothing important ever happened on March 12, of any year?

Sooo, hopefully we’ll gather here again next Sunday for an exciting look at, ta-da, March 19.

Bye …

Wait.

Seems there have been some events worth dredging up in your scribe’s never-ending quest to disprove “what goes around, comes around,” and “history repeats itself.”

Miss Leonidas Jones taught Enterprise Junior High School history students to study the past to predict and prepare for the future because there’s little else to study.

So, before revisionist do-gooders erase more U.S. history, maybe we should study these few notable March 12 events.

On March 12:

1664 – First naturalization act introduced in American colonies.

1755 – First steam engine installed in America, to pump water from a mine.

1868 – U.S. Congress abolished manufacturer’s tax.

1888 – Second day of the Great Blizzard of ’88 in northeast U.S. (400 died).

1894 – Coca-Cola first sold in bottles, anywhere, in a Vicksburg, Mississippi, candy store.

1901 – Ground broken on Huntington Avenue Grounds, Boston’s first American League ballpark.

1912 – Girl Guides (Girl Scouts) formed in Savannah by Juliette Gordon Low.

1933 – Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first radio “Fireside Chat” aired.

1938 – Nazi German troops invaded Austria.

1945 – New York became the first state to ban discrimination by race/creed in employment.

1947 – President Harry Truman introduced Truman-Doctrine to fight communism.

1957 – Random House and Houghton-Mifflin co-published “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss.

1965 – “Wooly Bully,” released by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs, almost topped Billboard charts.

1973 – U.S. voting age lowered from 21 to 18 years of age.

1973 – “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” last aired on NBC-TV.

1989 – Jury found John Wayne Gacy guilty of murdering 33 people in Chicago.

1989 – In the 30th SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, Alabama beat Florida, 72-60.

Hmmm.

Today, the U.S. continues dealing with foreigners crashing our borders; auto manufacturers are ramping up to eliminate gas-burners by 2036; Congress is neck-deep in issues involving data privacy, online youth safety and an expiring farm bill; and winter storms continue bashing parts of the country.

Girl Scout cookies (enough said); Cokes/baseball still thrive; though rare, presidential “chats” exist; war lingers in northern Europe; some folks say discrimination is expanding; communism survives; and Dr. Seuss books are under attack.

“Wooly Bully” will still (get ’cha); politics never end; some Baby Boomers don’t laugh like we did in 1973; multiple slayings occur almost daily; the SEC Basketball Tournament is happening; and the Final Four looms ahead.

Modern life is madness, sheer madness, March Madness.

See, Miss Leonidas, some of us were listening. Wish you were here to answer two ongoing questions: 1. Wonder what’s next? 2. Reckon how Norman Rockwell would paint America now?

Hmmm.

Celebrating birthdays today are Clement Studebaker (1831); Leonard Chess (1917), Gordon MacRae (1921), Wally Schirra (1923), Barbara Feldon (1933), Liza Minnelli (1946), Mitt Romney (1947), James Taylor (1948), Jon Provost (1950) and Dale Murphy (1956).

Just shy of revealing his actual birthday/age, anyone wishing Joe Bynum, an Enterprise High School 1968 classmate, “Happy Birthday” today won’t miss the mark by much … if at all.