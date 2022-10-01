Adams: Roosters just the start of many changes

Mid-afternoon Sept. 23 presented a porthole to yesteryear your scribe almost slept through without realizing it.

Say what?

It happened the Friday Enterprise High School’s football schedule listed “Open” as the Wildcats’ opponent, so what better time to doze off into dreamland while watching a movie could there’ve been?

And then.

As the late Marlin Perkins might’ve explained on “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” “Suddenly, without warning, our camp was invaded by a vicious horde of screaming, feral Brahma, intent on bodily harming everyone in sight.”

Luckily, your scribe was awakened by the audio portion of Robert Mitchum’s movie, “Going Home,” and not by stampeding Hindu cattle.

Nope.

Perhaps it wasn’t even screeching, fighting Brahma roosters menacing the entire movie cast; Brahma was once the largest, but mostly docile, fowl breed.

Never saw the movie’s roosters while awakening to their crowing, so they could’ve been from any tribe, perhaps Shamo, Kelso and/or Sumatra, maybe even Barbu D’Uccle, a smallish but feisty sort.

Regardless, those roosters were the first ones to awaken your scribe since early ’60s weekends at Mama and Papa’s Midland City home, where we were outnumbered by a contented flock of chickens, led by one of the crowin’est roosters to ever peck corn.

That was during latter stages/aftermath of Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency, awakening times for your scribe; lotta “firsts” came along to be experienced/filed/remembered.

Toothpicks in used pepper sauce bottles at oyster bars made an early impression, as did three-bags-for-a-quarter J.L. Strickland’s boiled Spanish peanuts, broasted chicken and Wesley Chapel barbecue.

While many Baby Boomers’ grandparents looked forward to indoor plumbing/heat/electric lights, our folks, the Greatest Generation, grew up perhaps longing for meat more’n once a week, private telephone lines and air conditioning, we Boomers had the space program, our own cars, college educations and brick houses to excite us.

Early on, watching TV, especially westerns, was eye-opening but occasionally puzzling.

Still wondering how cowboys without alarm clocks knew to wake up for sun-up showdowns … if they didn’t tote a rooster along.

Hmmm.

As time passed, different assets besides TV improved our lives; some disappeared or are now about to expire.

Such as:

Enterprise homecoming parades, new car show dates, Farfisa organs, two-tone paint jobs, cane mills, “slap, kiss and hug,” freedom of speech, Bull of the Woods, American history books, Tabu, broasted chicken, instrumental music, oyster bars, men’s fedoras, scrambled dogs and white sidewall tires.

Radio stations WIRB, WKMX, WVVL, (A.M. radio?), amateur college football, Kraselsky’s, Continental kits, “roll” (as in “rock & roll,”) women’s long white/black gloves, whistling, pick-up basketball/football/baseball games, Cushman scooters, fender skirts, TV variety shows, seasonal sports, Deviled Spam, statesmen, 5-cent cigars, “Tippecanoe and Tyler, too,” majorette boots, “I Like Ike,” integrity in public officials, newspapers/magazines, bike riding, underdrawers with tags, consideration of others, Twirp Week, Charles Atlas and cherry bombs.

Today, television is more’n westerns; TV made/makes dynamic events, like state funerals/space exploration, involve us all.

Watching Queen Elizabeth’s funeral services live, in high-definition color, seated in the House of Adams’ Big Moroccan Theater, was mind-boggling, especially compared to broadcasts Boomers first watched in fuzzy black/white 60 years ago.

Amazing.

So’s the Webb Space Telescope that’s providing pictures we only dreamed about in 1960 ... or year before last.

Daily, those pictures give patriotic roosters something to really crow about …