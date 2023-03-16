Added TBS slap-fighting show(s) — illegal in Alabama — to Wednesday evening TV sports viewing schedule yet?

Playoffs have begun and the sport’s inaugural season ends soon.

In this sport, simply put, athletes slap the snot outta one another.

More’n once … if necessary.

Seemingly, this new sport’s rules are constantly fluxing, like in other sports nowadays, so maybe it’s time to amend other rules, make changes.

For instance:

Last-place cars in each stage of NASCAR races should be driven around tracks clockwise, against traffic flow. Decide races on tracks, not pit rows.

After 15-yard penalties, require footballers penalized for “head-to-head” contact (“targeting”) to continue playing without their helmets until game’s end.

Ban mayonnaise from condiment tables where hotdogs are dressed.

Relocate singers/bands taking longer than 1:32 to perform “The National Anthem” to Chicago’s Southside.

Return professional baseball bases to historically-perfect 15-inch size.

Feature marching bands at halftime during televised football games.

Have umpires skinned if they have more than three “calls” overturned in a month.

Ban mentioning professional athletes’ salaries.

TV broadcast audio should come from stadium announcers, not talking booth heads.

If that doesn’t happen, censor broadcasters citing excessive stats between pitches.

Discover/define strike zone once and for all.

Limit athletic contracts to five years.

Make Atlanta rehire/replace Chief Noc-a-Homa.

Nail current transfer portals shut immediately; make any transfers sit out a season.

Open Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium for batting practice.

Define “NBA Season.”

Raise pitcher’s mounds six inches.

Use lab-tested leeches to immediately bleed vendors selling vastly overpriced concessions/souvenirs.

To please “mommies,” give every athlete one “do-over” per game/set/match.

Repeal all recently-invoked, absurd baseball rules.

Hire Josh Randall (“Wanted Dead or Alive”) to locate/track down/dispatch anyone promoting shortening ballgames.

Unionize mascots.

Un-clock the game, Commissar Manfred; this ain’t Lower Slobbovia.

Re-open beer stands when games enter extra innings … or else!

Nip rule-change silliness, creeping like kudzu into football, in the bud.

Require the NFL/other professional leagues to form minor league systems and begin drafting high school players.

Allow athletes to regain amateur status for sports other than ones played professionally, except luge and cornhole.

Immediately de-tongue and/or de-finger any coach/player/media person/fan mentioning the word “adversity” in any form.

Limit TV commercial breaks to four minutes per.

Using announcer’s jinxes, like “boy, this game’s speeding by” or “he hasn’t bogeyed a hole all week,” automatically results in a 10-year ban from sports of all sorts for broadcasters, no exceptions.

Make all stadium/ballpark/gym seats at least 26 inches wide, not counting armrests.

Find a way to build dorms/apartments for Enterprise State Community College athletes.

Prevent more than two (2) sports analysts from appearing on/in any set/stage/booth together; one of them can’t be Terry Bradshaw, Steven A. Smith and/or the late Al DeRogatis.

Basic game programs must cost $5 or less, preferably less.

Remind Braves personnel that National Baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle occasionally bunted, and so can they.

Require stock cars in all races.

Arm sports officials with microphones to explain their controversial calls to fans in stadiums and at home.

When fights erupt, vacate floors/fields/other venues, except for two original combatants; continue fights through the best two-outta-three falls.

Apply senior discounts at all sports venues, bar none.

Finally, help fans realize some gotta win, some gotta lose; sports are businesses, not athletic events or fun …