Adams: Today’s words may be the coolest ones you’ll meet

Early holiday deadlines caused today’s words to gather on Wednesday; Thanksgiving and Black Friday happened since then, no telling what shape we’re all in now.

If you’re reading this, today’s words may be the coolest ones you’ll meet … in the next 90 seconds.

Might as well define “cool” so everyone’ll understand it, but defining “cool” ain’t cool, so here are three examples of “cool” that’ve stood the test of time: Dean Martin, Steve McQueen and Zippo lighters.

There’s a limiting factor on “cool” and what follows are examples of House of Adams’ “cool.”

If explanations are necessary for the following, as coach Franklin Wayne Adams (no relation) instructed his Enterprise High School freshman science class (1964-65), “look it up in the book!”

Where to start?

Frog houses are cool in more ways than one, as is “Joe Cool,” “who says, ‘no way,’ to everything.”

“Groovy” stuff is cool, as are drag races with cars, tree lights and hot asphalt involved.

Burt Lancaster in “The Hallelujah Trail” is cool, as are Eleanor Roosevelt, Joey Heatherton and Fannybug.

High school football players who remove shoulder pads/helmets and play tubas in marching band halftime shows are cool; ditto for cars with two-tone paint jobs, especially 1953-57 Studebakers.

Conestoga and Studebaker wagons helping settle the West are cool, as are KoKo, Trigger, Buck, Ruth, Silver, Champ, and “Zorro’s” Tornado and Phantom.

Jack Elam, Walter Brennan, Royal Dano, X Brands, “Pahoo-Ka Ta Wah” (“Wolf Who Stands in Water”), and Jock Mahoney, “Yancey Derringer,” Arthur Hunnicutt: cool.

Mama’nem, home-cooked fresh vegetables, fried chicken, baked ham, pecan pies, Bass Weejuns penny loafers, oxblood shoe polish, Frog Milhouse, madras and Oxford button-down collar shirts (with fruit loops): cool.

Turntables, fender skirts, majorette boots, batons a’twirling, vaccinations, Wilson A-2000 gloves, Hillerich and Bradsby’s old logo, Willie Mays, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Bette Davis, City School, books/libraries, heaping platters of fried bluegills, doves and/or cat squirrels (and half-gallons of dark gravy): cool.

Darlene Love, Gene Pitney, The Tams, Rockin’ Gibralters, Audie Murphy, Alvin York, Norman Rockwell paintings, cowboy/World War II movies, Aldo Ray, clicking billiard balls, Mario Galento, Don Carson, Dick Dunn, Dusty Rhodes “The American Dream,” Peterson pipes smoking cherry/vanilla tobacco, lifetime cootie protection, cussin’ and Buffalo Bob Smith on his 105th birthday today: cool.

Christmas, Santa Claus and old friends: always beyond cool to the max.

Chilidogs, Norelco Triple Headers, rutabagas, Daisy BB guns, saxophones, English Racer bicycles, Tim Conway, Ernest T. Bass, Barney Fife, Floyd Lawson, Enterprise High, Enterprise State, Coppinville and Dauphin sports, dictionaries, atlases, phone books, cursive writing: cool.

History, square cookies, old movies/TV shows, porcelain trays covered in ice-cold oysters on the half shell, newspapers, scrapbooks, Hank Sr., Patsy, Roy, Frank, Elvis, chocolate-covered cherries, Paschal’s Dairy, Whitman Samplers, boiled peanuts, Reese’s Diner, fried okra: cool.

(Delicious) Daddy Buck’s/Golden Eagle (Soppin’) syrups, Adams (no relation) cornmeal, R&B/Soul, COE trucks, One’s-a-Meal, Gleason, Carney, Durante, Burnett and “Foghorn Leghorn,” glass-bottled soft drinks/milk, Wesley Chapel barbecue, “Patton” (the movie, the man), boomerangs, Red Rocks, yoyos, fedoras, electric trains, bacon, cat-eye marbles, and

Broderick Crawford, Rob Conner, Neal Griswold, Charles Henry DeJarnette, Matt Rodgers, Bruiser Pilcher, Carlton Carr, plus Julian and Charlie Thompson: all cool.

Hmmm.

What, you ask, about cell phones?

Necessary. Priceless.

Not cool.

Can’t be … ’cause everybody’s got ’em.

Cool since 1968: “BYBFBH” …