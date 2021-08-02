Additional pandemic EBT benefits coming soon to eligible families

MONTGOMERY – Alabama families who qualify for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) can expect to see additional benefits loaded onto their EBT cards within the next week.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) in June issued P-EBT benefits to approximately 470,000 children who missed out on free or reduced-price school meals because of the pandemic. Those benefits covered meals missed from August through December 2020. Now, eligible children will receive benefits for January through May 2021.

The upcoming P-EBT benefits will be added electronically to EBT cards that eligible families already received in June and July. Recipients should keep their cards because additional benefits may be added in the future.