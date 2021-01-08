ADOL Begins Paying CARES Act Extended Benefits and Additional $300 Weekly Benefit

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor began processing payments for the CARES Act extensions provided for in the recently enacted H.R. 133, including the additional $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payment.

Claimants who are eligible for these payments will need to take no action other than continuing to file their weekly certifications. ADOL began processing these changes on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and claimants should expect to see payments as soon as this week, depending on their bank’s policies.

“ADOL worked quickly to implement these new legislative changes, in order to get this aid to struggling Alabamians as fast as possible,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Guidance was received from USDOL on Friday, January 1, and funding was received by Monday, Jan. 4, so in all, ADOL was able to get funds out within five days.”

ADOL estimates that $41 million in extended program payments was released on January 5 to approximately 85,000 claimants.

Claimants receiving at least $1 of benefits under any program except the Alabama 5-Week Training Program are eligible for the $300 additional weekly payment.