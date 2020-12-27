ADOL responding to new legislation extending unemployment compensation benefits

MONTGOMERY - The Alabama Department of Labor is currently reviewing the CARES Act unemployment extension provisions contained in H.R. 133. The resolution has been passed by both houses of Congress and now awaits the president’s signature.

“These provisions will bring additional unemployment compensation to tens of thousands of Alabamians,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “This much needed relief will help those who remain out of work due to the pandemic. I’d like to thank Congress for their work to help these Alabamians who need it so much.”

ADOL is currently awaiting additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to implement these CARES Act extensions in Alabama, and it cannot begin paying benefits under these new and extended programs until that guidance has been received. While the Department does not expect delays related to technology, it will take some time to receive and implement guidance and regulations from the federal government.

The resolution also includes new requirements to qualify to receive benefits from the federal programs outlined within the act:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)