ADPH launches new COVID dashboard, dashboard hub

“A high percentage of COVID tests being positive would indicate cases may be going undetected, making it hard to know how fast COVID is actually spreading, so there is high risk of our hospitals being surprised by an unidentified wave of disease,” Brown said.

Over the last two weeks in Coffee County, the daily average of positive cases decreased from 39 to 38 for a total of 535 new cases in 14 days. Brown again attributed the slight decline due to holiday hours at testing sites and said the numbers are already back on the climb this week to around 50 a day.

Another alarming statistic for local residents is that deaths have almost tripled since mid-November.

“Though our death rate for the county currently remains low, just over 1 percent of those infected, we did add nine more deaths this week,” he said.

According to the ADPH dashboard, there have been 38 total deaths in the county (20 confirmed, 18 probable).