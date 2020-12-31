ADPH launches new COVID dashboard, dashboard hub

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health launched a new COVID dashboard to help the public keep track of the amount of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been allocated to Alabama and the number of doses administered to Alabamians.
Data used to produce this dashboard is updated on Mondays for data reported through the previous Sunday. Vaccine administration data is required to be entered by the provider into the Immunization Patient Registry with Integrated Technology (ImmPRINT), Alabama's immunization registry, within 24 hours of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered to the patient. Total doses allocated is the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses recorded as allocated to Alabama in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) since Dec. 13 and does not include vaccine doses administered to federal programs in Alabama.
As of Wednesday morning, Alabama has received 128,175 total vials of the two vaccines, and 20,354 total doses have been administered: 18,148 of the Pfizer vaccine and 2,206 of the Moderna.
The dashboard can be viewed at https://arcg.is/OrCey or accessed from the newly-created COVID-19 Dashboard Hub that also provides easy access to the risk indicator, data and surveillance and schools maps. The COVID-19 Dashboard Hub can be found at https://arcg.is/0brSGj.
Currently, 90 sites across the state have received one of the two vaccines, and more shipments are delivered weekly. Healthcare workers at the highest risk are top priority candidates, followed by long-term care residents. Officials continue to foresee a long period of waiting before the vaccine is widely available to all citizens.
“We want to manage people’s expectations appropriately and remind the public that not everyone can access vaccine at this time,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “For the New Year’s holiday and beyond, I encourage people to please stay home and keep their events short in duration, outside when possible and only with everyone wearing masks.”
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said that cases in Coffee County continue to rise, and they expect another climb in the weeks following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Since his last report two weeks ago, Alabama has gained 32,214 new cases, but Brown noted that the rate of gain is “slightly lower.”
“Much of this is due to a significant slowing of identified cases during Christmas and the weekend after,” he said. “Numbers seem to be lower due to testing sites being closed or with reduced hours.”
Despite those “slightly lower” numbers, the positivity rating remains “alarmingly high,” which indicates significant community spread. Alabama tied with Pennsylvania for the number two spot in the country for positivity rating at 38.7 percent; Idaho is in first place with a rating of 56.7 percent.
“A high percentage of COVID tests being positive would indicate cases may be going undetected, making it hard to know how fast COVID is actually spreading, so there is high risk of our hospitals being surprised by an unidentified wave of disease,” Brown said.
Over the last two weeks in Coffee County, the daily average of positive cases decreased from 39 to 38 for a total of 535 new cases in 14 days. Brown again attributed the slight decline due to holiday hours at testing sites and said the numbers are already back on the climb this week to around 50 a day.
Another alarming statistic for local residents is that deaths have almost tripled since mid-November.
“Though our death rate for the county currently remains low, just over 1 percent of those infected, we did add nine more deaths this week,” he said.
According to the ADPH dashboard, there have been 38 total deaths in the county (20 confirmed, 18 probable).
Along with the spiking infection rate and rising death toll, hospitalization totals are reaching critical levels. In the last 10 days, 379 new patients were admitted due to COVID, bringing the number of currently hospitalized patients to 2,804. A month ago, the current hospitalizations were 1,282. Data shows that 19.58 percent of all hospitalizations in Alabama are COVID-related and that ICU beds are almost 91 percent full across the state, Brown said. He added that officials don’t see these numbers improving any time soon and attributes the rise to the general public not taking necessary precautions or believing the data.
“As this pandemic progresses, we have seen a marked loss of confidence by the public in trusting our data and doing the things necessary to avoid contamination,” he said, “and I don’t see us getting that back or convincing people to pay more attention unless people have a negative personal experience with this virus. Unfortunately, it seems personal negative experiences—friends, neighbors or family in the hospital—is what changes minds and attitudes.
“We need to encourage people to listen to recommendations beyond the big three (wear a mask, wash hands, social distance). I know I have added ‘clean all surfaces’ to my list, but we can also encourage the public to refrain from participation in large group activities, especially indoors, asking them to stay home as much as possible and not travel and encourage the use of online church services where possible. Then we pray, plan and hope for the best.”
On Dec. 29, at least 3,628 new coronavirus deaths and 201,106 new cases were reported in the United States. Over the past week, there has been an average of 183,059 cases per day.
The current totals are as follows:
Coffee County
- 3,536 total cases
- 38 deaths
- 535 cases in the last 14 days
Alabama