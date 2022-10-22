Advantage Enterprise Fall 2022 set to begin

Advantage Enterprise, the Adaptive Tennis Program of the Enterprise Tennis Association, is offering adaptive tennis for youth and adults.

This program is not limited to Enterprise, but open to all Wiregrass residents. One of the athletes has come from Ashford for the past three years, said Tennis Association President Frank Zerbinos.

The four-week one-hour classes are on Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13 and 20 on Sunday afternoons from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 for members and $60 for non-members. discounts are available for multiple family members

The new location this year is indoors at the Family Life Center at the First United Methodist Church, 217 Main Street in Enterprise.

Advantage Enterprise offers a one-on-one “coach” (volunteer mentor) “athlete” experience, where all adaptive athletes receive individual instruction and appropriate and unconditional care and love, said Zerbinos. All coaches receive Safe Sport training to ensure the safety of the youth and children in the program.

For more information contact enterprisetennis2012@gmail.com or text or call Lanier Brooks at (334) 248-4810 or Frank at (334) 447-8092. Visit the Facebook page for Advantage Enterprise or website, enterprisetennis.com.