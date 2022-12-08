After Schools campers enjoy YMCA

Enterprise YMCA After School campers participate in a variety of activities, including spending time on the playground.

The Enterprise YMCA offers after school care for grades K5 - 12 years old with pick up available from all seven Enterprise city elementary schools.

In addition to after school campers, the Enterprise YMCA offers a state licensed Christian preschool for ages two and one half to 5 years old, youth sports, Taekwondo, adult fitness classes, and more.

For more information on the YMCA call (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214.