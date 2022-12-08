 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After Schools campers enjoy YMCA

  • Updated
  • 0
After School Campers enjoy YMCA

Kneeling, from left, are Colleen McKinney, Connor Stallard, Jaxon Warren, Adhiya Reid, and Brycen Lewellen. In the middle row, from left, are Evelyn Niosi, Cadence Elizondo, Elizabeth Fernandez, and Abrion Harden. In back, from left, are Caden Ray, Liam Barnhill, Jaiece Taylor, and Dane Miller.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Enterprise YMCA After School campers participate in a variety of activities, including spending time on the  playground.

The Enterprise YMCA offers after school care for grades K5 - 12 years old with pick up available from all seven Enterprise city elementary schools.

In addition to after school campers, the Enterprise YMCA offers a state licensed Christian preschool for ages two and one half to 5 years old, youth sports, Taekwondo, adult fitness classes, and more.

For more information on the YMCA call (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert