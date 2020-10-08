Airman receives medal for saving lives in Las Vegas mass shooting

Once safe, he decided to set out and help more of those around him. His wife, Magali, pleaded with him to remain in the safety of cover, but he felt it his duty to help.

He saw a woman nearby who had been shot. Benson rendered aid, applying direct pressure to her gunshot wound.

“Her husband was able to help me lift her up and get her over to the medical tent while trying to take cover wherever we could on the way over there,” Benson said.

As people wandered about in the chaos not knowing what to do, Benson directed them to the exit and away from danger. In all, Benson probably aided about 30 people during the mass shooting. While he was saving the lives of his wife, friends and the strangers around him, Benson didn’t think about his military training, but has since learned to appreciate it.

“It was just muscle memory, really, at that point. All my years of being in the Air Force and having to take SABC classes, I used to think I will probably never have to use any of this training on an actual victim,” Benson said, speaking of the Air Force’s self-aid buddy care training, which teaches basic life support techniques.

After the shooting, Benson became a SABC instructor so he could teach younger airmen the importance of being ready for emergency situations.