AL State Games, Military Appreciation Day a success

Over 350 people competed in the Alabama State Games held in Enterprise over last weekend, and the fun continued with Main Street Enterprise’s Military Appreciation Day downtown.

Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell told the Enterprise City Council there were 300 participants in the track and field events ranging from ages 6 to early 80's, 45 participants in the indoor air rifle competition and 11 teams in the 19 and under baseball tournament.

“It was a big event and we were very pleased with the numbers that were here in Enterprise,” he said. “It was overall a very good weekend.”

Just down the road, Main Street Enterprise and Director Cassidi Kendrick blocked off College Street for Military Appreciation Day in celebration of our area’s active and veteran service members. Kendrick said the different branches all set up displays, and the Alabama National Guard brought inflatables and other activities in addition to deals offered by the downtown merchants.

“We just didn’t think (the Alabama State Games) was enough action,” Kendrick said. “It was a great day downtown, we had great participation and we hope next year we can make it even bigger.”

Councilman Scotty Johnson said he especially enjoyed Saturday’s downtown festivities.