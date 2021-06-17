AL State Games, Military Appreciation Day a success

Over 350 people competed in the Alabama State Games held in Enterprise over last weekend, and the fun continued with Main Street Enterprise’s Military Appreciation Day downtown.
Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell told the Enterprise City Council there were 300 participants in the track and field events ranging from ages 6 to early 80's, 45 participants in the indoor air rifle competition and 11 teams in the 19 and under baseball tournament.
“It was a big event and we were very pleased with the numbers that were here in Enterprise,” he said. “It was overall a very good weekend.”
Just down the road, Main Street Enterprise and Director Cassidi Kendrick blocked off College Street for Military Appreciation Day in celebration of our area’s active and veteran service members. Kendrick said the different branches all set up displays, and the Alabama National Guard brought inflatables and other activities in addition to deals offered by the downtown merchants.
“We just didn’t think (the Alabama State Games) was enough action,” Kendrick said. “It was a great day downtown, we had great participation and we hope next year we can make it even bigger.”
Councilman Scotty Johnson said he especially enjoyed Saturday’s downtown festivities.
“As a veteran, I really enjoyed Saturday, and I saw a lot of my friends down there, too," he said. “Again, thank you to all our Parks and Rec folks and all the other departments; it was another outstanding weekend out there in the hot sun.”
Mayor Bill Cooper joked that he was unexpectedly handed the torch in the opening ceremonies held last Friday night at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan and said the Games will be back in town next year.
“We’ll know how to do something even bigger and better,” he promised.
In one of the quickest council meetings to date, the council heard a re-introduction of ordinance 06-01-21 providing for the granting of a non-exclusive cable television franchise to Spectrum Southeast, LLC, to construct, operate and maintain a cable television system in the city. The franchise agreement is for a 10-year term with a franchise fee of 5% of the annual gross revenues. Council President Turner Townsend said the ordinance would be considered at the next meeting, and no action was taken.
An ordinance updating the check writing policies was also introduced. The ordinance authorizes warrants and checks to be signed by any two of the following individuals—City Administrator Jonathan Tullos, Interim City Clerk Beverly Sweeny or Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer LeeAnn Swartz. When both of the proposed signatories will not be the CFO/Treasurer, the other two proposed signers must obtain written pre-approval from the CFO/Treasurer or Mayor Bill Cooper before signing. The council voted to suspend the rules and approved the ordinance.
In other business:
- The council approved travel requests from: Tracey Brown to attend the AMROA Summer Conference in Orange Beach from Aug.10-13 at an estimated cost of $1,467.45; and Anthony Amons and Mike Simmons to attend a Fuel Safety Training Course in Birmingham from July 20-22 at an estimated cost of $599.80.
- The council OK’d the disposal of two Dell modems.